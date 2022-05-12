Michael McKenna: Arbroath talisman named SPFL Championship Player of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael McKenna: Arbroath talisman named SPFL Championship Player of the Year

By Scott Lorimer
May 12 2022, 3.28pm
Key man Michael McKenna
Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna has been named SPFL Championship Player of the Year.

The 31-year-old has made it two top awards in a matter of weeks after being crowned PFA player of the week at the beginning of May.

McKenna has been a key component of the Lichties’ remarkable rise to finish second this season.

The attacking midfielder was the Championship’s top scorer with 15 goals this campaign.

In total, he scored or set up 25 of Arbroath’s 54 goals in the league, as his side narrowly missed out on the title on the penultimate day of the season at Kilmarnock.

Despite the late heartbreak at Rugby Park, McKenna and his teammates could still achieve Premiership promotion through the play-offs.

The part-time side are just one game away from facing St Johnstone in the final.

To achieve that, a victory over Inverness is required at a packed Gayfield on Friday night.

