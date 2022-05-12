Michael McKenna: Arbroath talisman named SPFL Championship Player of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna has been named SPFL Championship Player of the Year.

The 31-year-old has made it two top awards in a matter of weeks after being crowned PFA player of the week at the beginning of May.

McKenna has been a key component of the Lichties’ remarkable rise to finish second this season.

🏆 Congratulations to @ArbroathFC's Michael McKenna who has been presented with the @cinchuk Championship player of the season award!#cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/jxF98QBA6J — SPFL (@spfl) May 12, 2022

The attacking midfielder was the Championship’s top scorer with 15 goals this campaign.

In total, he scored or set up 25 of Arbroath’s 54 goals in the league, as his side narrowly missed out on the title on the penultimate day of the season at Kilmarnock.

Despite the late heartbreak at Rugby Park, McKenna and his teammates could still achieve Premiership promotion through the play-offs.

The part-time side are just one game away from facing St Johnstone in the final.

To achieve that, a victory over Inverness is required at a packed Gayfield on Friday night.