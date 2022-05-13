Arbroath make Europe! Premiership-chasing Lichties in shock German TV quiz show appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath make Europe! Premiership-chasing Lichties in shock German TV quiz show appearance

By Sean Hamilton
May 13 2022, 2.57pm
Dick Campbell
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell

Arbroath’s promotion push has been the story of the Scottish football season.

Their longed-for Premiership remains in the balance.

But the Red Lichties have already made it to Europe – thanks to a German quiz show.

The Angus club took to Twitter to reveal their appearance on Teutonic TV hit “Wer Weiß Denn Sowas?” which translates roughly into English as: “Who Knows?”

In a screenshot from the show, a contestant is shown pondering a question about the Gayfield side.

Asked: “What challenge did commentators face in February for the Scottish League game between Arbroath and Hamilton Accies?” the quiz hopeful is offered three possible answers.

Firstly: “Visibility was only 15 meters,” secondly: “Four of the players were named Hamilton,” and finally: “Arbroath had black numbers on black shirts.”

The correct answer is that four players (Arbroath stars Jack, Chris and Colin, along with Accies’ Jamie) had the surname Hamilton, along with the similarly named visiting side.

One Twitter user described Arbroath’s new-found German fame as: “Surreal”.

Arbroath v Inverness: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final decider on TV for FREE

