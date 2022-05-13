Arbroath make Europe! Premiership-chasing Lichties in shock German TV quiz show appearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s promotion push has been the story of the Scottish football season.

Their longed-for Premiership remains in the balance.

But the Red Lichties have already made it to Europe – thanks to a German quiz show.

The Angus club took to Twitter to reveal their appearance on Teutonic TV hit “Wer Weiß Denn Sowas?” which translates roughly into English as: “Who Knows?”

This was sent in by a supporter! German TV Quiz Show? What challenge did commentators face in Feb for the Scottish League Game Hamilton v Arbroath? A – Visibility was only 50 feet

B – Four of the players were named Hamilton

C – Arbroath had black numbers on black shirts. pic.twitter.com/TH1QXWvW13 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 12, 2022

In a screenshot from the show, a contestant is shown pondering a question about the Gayfield side.

Asked: “What challenge did commentators face in February for the Scottish League game between Arbroath and Hamilton Accies?” the quiz hopeful is offered three possible answers.

Firstly: “Visibility was only 15 meters,” secondly: “Four of the players were named Hamilton,” and finally: “Arbroath had black numbers on black shirts.”

The correct answer is that four players (Arbroath stars Jack, Chris and Colin, along with Accies’ Jamie) had the surname Hamilton, along with the similarly named visiting side.

One Twitter user described Arbroath’s new-found German fame as: “Surreal”.