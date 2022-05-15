Arbroath goalkeeper Calum Antell to leave Gayfield for Berwick Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath goalkeeper Calum Antell to leave Gayfield for Berwick Rangers

By Scott Lorimer
May 15 2022, 8.59pm
Calum Antell is to leave Arbroath.
Goalkeeper Calum Antell is set to leave Arbroath to join Lowland Football League side Berwick Rangers.

The 29-year-old featured six times for the Lichties this season after joining the club from Edinburgh City last July.

The Welsh-born stopper was first choice with The Citizens but was seen as a backup option to No.1 Derek Gaston.

Seeking regular game time, Antell has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal with The Black & Gold.

Dick Campbell will now be on the hunt for an under-study for the next campaign.

‘Massive signing’

He will officially join the side upon the expiry of his Lichties deal at the end of May.

The former Wales U/19 international is said to have turned down offers from SPFL clubs to join Berwick.

New boss Stuart Malcolm said: “Calum is a massive signing for Berwick Rangers.

“He’s coming in in a key position for the club, with a level of experience and know-how that can help propel us forward.

“He’s a goalkeeper who’ll make saves at vital times, who has very good all-round attributes, and who has great experience.”

One of Antell’s most memorable moments, although one he’d like to forget, was the League Cup victory over East Fife where was shown a red card for taking out an opposing player.

With all substitutes used, David Gold opted to take his position in the sticks.

The score was level at 0-0 but Arbroath went on to win the tie 2-0 with late goals from Dale Hilson and Luke Donnelly.

