Arbroath goalkeeper Calum Antell to leave Gayfield for Berwick Rangers

Goalkeeper Calum Antell is set to leave Arbroath to join Lowland Football League side Berwick Rangers.

The 29-year-old featured six times for the Lichties this season after joining the club from Edinburgh City last July.

The Welsh-born stopper was first choice with The Citizens but was seen as a backup option to No.1 Derek Gaston.

Seeking regular game time, Antell has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal with The Black & Gold.

Dick Campbell will now be on the hunt for an under-study for the next campaign.

‘Massive signing’

He will officially join the side upon the expiry of his Lichties deal at the end of May.

The former Wales U/19 international is said to have turned down offers from SPFL clubs to join Berwick.

New boss Stuart Malcolm said: “Calum is a massive signing for Berwick Rangers.

“He’s coming in in a key position for the club, with a level of experience and know-how that can help propel us forward.

“He’s a goalkeeper who’ll make saves at vital times, who has very good all-round attributes, and who has great experience.”

One of Antell’s most memorable moments, although one he’d like to forget, was the League Cup victory over East Fife where was shown a red card for taking out an opposing player.

With all substitutes used, David Gold opted to take his position in the sticks.

The score was level at 0-0 but Arbroath went on to win the tie 2-0 with late goals from Dale Hilson and Luke Donnelly.