John Hughes leaves Dunfermline after relegation to League One

John Hughes has left Dunfermline, sparking a new manager hunt at East End Park.

Hughes took the Pars reins from Peter Grant in November 2021 and was tasked with steering the club to Championship safety.

Dunfermline were winless in the league at the time and Hughes did oversee an upturn in form, racking up seven victories before the end of the season.

However, it proved too little, too late – and the Pars crashed into League One after losing in the play-offs to Queen’s Park.

Hughes – relegated with Raith Rovers in 2017 – initially revealed his hope that he could stay on and lead the club back to the Championship.

However, he now appears to have had a change of heart.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Dunfermline Athletic Football Club would like to advise that first team manager John Hughes has intimated to the DAFC board his wish to stand down from his position.

“John joined our club in 2021 in very difficult circumstances and the DAFC board would like to thank him for his hard work and endeavours over the last few months and wish him and his family every success in future.”

‘Fresh energy, drive and enthusiasm’

Pars chairman and chief executive David Cook added that the club’s search for a new manager has already begun.

“Following the disappointing end to the season, we updated supporters on certain off-field changes and footballing reviews happening at the club.

“Over the past week we have seen Steven Whittaker and John Hughes both leave the club.

“Our search for a new manager is well underway and we will commence interviews with preferred candidates shortly.

“Our aim is to target a first team coaching staff with fresh energy, drive and enthusiasm to help take the club forward in League One.”