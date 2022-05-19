John Hughes leaves Dunfermline after relegation to League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

John Hughes leaves Dunfermline after relegation to League One

By Sean Hamilton
May 19 2022, 5.32pm Updated: May 19 2022, 5.45pm
Dunfermline boss John Hughes at full-time.
Ex- Dunfermline boss John Hughes

John Hughes has left Dunfermline, sparking a new manager hunt at East End Park.

Hughes took the Pars reins from Peter Grant in November 2021 and was tasked with steering the club to Championship safety.

Dunfermline were winless in the league at the time and Hughes did oversee an upturn in form, racking up seven victories before the end of the season.

However, it proved too little, too late – and the Pars crashed into League One after losing in the play-offs to Queen’s Park.

John Hughes in happier times at Dunfermline

Hughes – relegated with Raith Rovers in 2017 – initially revealed his hope that he could stay on and lead the club back to the Championship.

However, he now appears to have had a change of heart.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Dunfermline Athletic Football Club would like to advise that first team manager John Hughes has intimated to the DAFC board his wish to stand down from his position.

“John joined our club in 2021 in very difficult circumstances and the DAFC board would like to thank him for his hard work and endeavours over the last few months and wish him and his family every success in future.”

‘Fresh energy, drive and enthusiasm’

Pars chairman and chief executive David Cook added that the club’s search for a new manager has already begun.

“Following the disappointing end to the season, we updated supporters on certain off-field changes and footballing reviews happening at the club.

“Over the past week we have seen Steven Whittaker and John Hughes both leave the club.

“Our search for a new manager is well underway and we will commence interviews with preferred candidates shortly.

“Our aim is to target a first team coaching staff with fresh energy, drive and enthusiasm to help take the club forward in League One.”

Scott Brown raids Dunfermline for new Fleetwood No2

