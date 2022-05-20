Arbroath boss Dick Campbell crowned Championship Manager of Season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell crowned Championship Manager of Season

By Scott Lorimer
May 20 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 20 2022, 10.05am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell with his Manager of the Season Award.

Dick Campbell has been named Scottish Championship Manager of the Season, after leading Arbroath to a historic second place.

The Lichties ended the season just two points behind winners Kilmarnock, taking the title to the penultimate game of the campaign.

Campbell’s side won 17 of their 36 matches, drawing 14 and losing just five games – the lowest number of defeats in the division.

Dick Campbell and Arbroath have had a season to remember.

Over the course of the campaign, the Arbroath gaffer also picked up two Manager of the Month awards, for September and December.

The Angus club went close again in their dream promotion push, but their fairytale season came to a cruel end, losing out 5-3 to Inverness on penalties in their Premiership play-off.

Difficult to repeat

The Lichties boss will attempt to do it all again when the league season kicks off on July 30, but he admits it will be a tough task.

“First of all, huge congratulations to the team and everyone involved,” Campbell said.

“The fact I have earned Manager of the Season alongside two Manager of the Month awards is a celebration to the season the club has had.

“It’s really been sensational as seasons go and I think it will be very difficult to repeat.

“In 30 years of managing, I haven’t seen anything like it before.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of sponsor Loch Lomond Group, added: “I don’t think anybody involved with Scottish football would argue with Dick Campbell being named the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Season.

“It was one of the easiest decisions made by the judging panel over the season.”

