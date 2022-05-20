Arbroath boss Dick Campbell crowned Championship Manager of Season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has been named Scottish Championship Manager of the Season, after leading Arbroath to a historic second place.

The Lichties ended the season just two points behind winners Kilmarnock, taking the title to the penultimate game of the campaign.

Campbell’s side won 17 of their 36 matches, drawing 14 and losing just five games – the lowest number of defeats in the division.

Over the course of the campaign, the Arbroath gaffer also picked up two Manager of the Month awards, for September and December.

The Angus club went close again in their dream promotion push, but their fairytale season came to a cruel end, losing out 5-3 to Inverness on penalties in their Premiership play-off.

Difficult to repeat

The Lichties boss will attempt to do it all again when the league season kicks off on July 30, but he admits it will be a tough task.

“First of all, huge congratulations to the team and everyone involved,” Campbell said.

“The fact I have earned Manager of the Season alongside two Manager of the Month awards is a celebration to the season the club has had.

“It’s really been sensational as seasons go and I think it will be very difficult to repeat.

“In 30 years of managing, I haven’t seen anything like it before.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of sponsor Loch Lomond Group, added: “I don’t think anybody involved with Scottish football would argue with Dick Campbell being named the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Season.

“It was one of the easiest decisions made by the judging panel over the season.”