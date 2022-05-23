Raith Rovers edge closer to naming new boss as Stark’s Park board assembles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers edge closer to naming new boss as Stark’s Park board assembles

By Alan Temple
May 23 2022, 11.56am Updated: May 23 2022, 1.46pm
Raith Rovers’ board are due to meet on Monday to step up their search for a new manager.

The Stark’s Park outfit have already hosted interviews with a number of candidates to succeed John McGlynn at the helm.

Dundee United assistant manager Liam Fox and Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson are among the coaches to have held talks with Rovers chiefs.

Courier Sport understands Airdrie boss Ian Murray is also considered a strong candidate.

The likes of Laurie Ellis and Ray McKinnon have applied for the role.

Front-runner: Ian Murray.

And the club intend to accelerate the appointment process this week.

The board, led by chairman Steven MacDonald, hope to alight on a preferred candidate at Monday’s meeting.

An appointment could then be made within 48 hours.

The top job at Stark’s Park has been vacant since May 3 when it was confirmed that McGlynn had failed to agree a new contract with the club.

The veteran coach has since been appointed manager of League One Falkirk.

