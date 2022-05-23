Raith Rovers edge closer to naming new boss as Stark’s Park board assembles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers’ board are due to meet on Monday to step up their search for a new manager.

The Stark’s Park outfit have already hosted interviews with a number of candidates to succeed John McGlynn at the helm.

Dundee United assistant manager Liam Fox and Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson are among the coaches to have held talks with Rovers chiefs.

Courier Sport understands Airdrie boss Ian Murray is also considered a strong candidate.

The likes of Laurie Ellis and Ray McKinnon have applied for the role.

And the club intend to accelerate the appointment process this week.

The board, led by chairman Steven MacDonald, hope to alight on a preferred candidate at Monday’s meeting.

An appointment could then be made within 48 hours.

The top job at Stark’s Park has been vacant since May 3 when it was confirmed that McGlynn had failed to agree a new contract with the club.

The veteran coach has since been appointed manager of League One Falkirk.