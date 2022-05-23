Injury-hit Montrose striker pens new deal as highly-rated youngster returns to Links Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have extended the contract of Martin Rennie, giving the striker a chance to recapture his form following an injury-stricken season.

The forward’s current deal was due to expire at the end of May but the club have offered an initial deal until January.

Despite being an ever-present in the Premier Sports Cup group stage back in July, Rennie managed only one league game before being side-lined with a hernia, for which he underwent surgery at the end of November.

Chance to return to form

After a lengthy and complex recovery, he finally took to the field again at the end of April marking his 100th appearance for the club in the final league game against Alloa Athletic.

A week later, the 28-year-old came off the bench to score for the first time since July against Airdrie in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Boss Stewart Petrie believes it was only fair to allow the striker to make up for lost time with a six-month extension.

“Martin had a very tough and frustrating season, so it was an easy decision to offer an extension,” he said.

“We all know what he is capable of and we look forward to seeing him return to that level again.”

Highly-rated midfielder returns

Meanwhile, midfielder Craig Brown has returned to Links Park following a short loan spell with Spartans FC.

The 23-year-old started all nine games for the Lowland League outfit, managing one Man of the Match award, a goal and two assists.

“It was great to get experience by playing regularly and I would like to thank everyone at Spartans for the opportunity,” Brown said of his time with the Edinburgh side.

“I have still been training with the Montrose boys, so still feel very much part of the squad and I am excited and now looking forward to next season.”

Eli departs

Striker Elijah Simpson has left Montrose after a short stint at the club.

The 25-year-old joined Stewart Petrie’s side in January making 13 appearances but failed to find the net.

“We would like to thank Eli for all his efforts,” assistant manager Ross Campbell said.

“It proved a difficult transition and we are all disappointed things didn’t work out better.

“We wish Eli all the very best for the future.”