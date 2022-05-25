Ian Murray declares ‘past is the past’ as new Raith Rovers boss addresses Brad Spencer future and reveals incoming assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray declares ‘past is the past’ as new Raith Rovers boss addresses Brad Spencer future and reveals incoming assistant

By Alan Temple
May 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 25 2022, 11.38am
Murray at Stark's Park
New home: Murray at Stark's Park

Ian Murray has plumbed the depths and hit the heights during a whirlwind nine days.

The former Rangers and Scotland defender thought his opportunity to manage in the Championship next term had been shattered by Airdrieonians’ galling playoff defeat against Queen’s Park.

However, Murray will fulfil that aim — after being named the new manager of Raith Rovers.

The ex-Dumbarton and St Mirren boss has penned a two-year deal with the Kirkcaldy club, succeeding John McGlynn in the dugout.

Murray meets the media

“Football’s a funny game,” said Murray. “From the disappointment I felt this time last week after losing a play-off final, to now be looking forward to a Championship season — albeit at a new club — is exciting.

“The chance to come back to the Championship was hugely appealing for me.

“It’s been a long journey back. Sometimes the knocks make you stronger. You deal with things differently, you gain experience and you learn from mistakes.

“I’m really looking forward to trying out my methods at a new football club that is receptive to what I am suggesting.

“I genuinely feel it will help Raith Rovers in the short-term and medium-term.”

Asked whether securing promotion with Airdrie would have convinced him to remain a Diamond, Murray smiled: “It’s the ifs, buts and maybes of life. We’ll never know.”

Brad Spencer talks

Murray confirmed that Rovers are in talks with Airdrie regarding the future of their assistant manager Scott Agnew, with a view to also bringing him to Stark’s Park.

Talks will also begin in earnest with Raith’s out of contract stars.

While Murray was quizzed on the future of several key players including Reghan Tumilty and Kyle Benedictus, he struck the most positive tone when discussing pivotal playmaker Brad Spencer.

Spencer, pictured, is pivotal to Rovers’ style of play

We’re hopeful of keeping Brad,” continued Murray. “Footballers have options and they have to take care of themselves.

“But we’ll do our best to keep the players we think can keep adding to the club.

“There will be comings and goings but we don’t see a huge amount of change.”

Addressing the situation of skipper Benedictus, who was immediately linked with Falkirk when it become apparent that would be McGlynn’s destination, Murray added: “Kyle is out of contract. He’s played over 300 games here for Raith Rovers and is a natural leader on the pitch.

“I don’t know Kyle off the park because I’ve never worked with him but we’ll speak to him — of course we will — and we’ll see what’s best for everybody.”

‘The past is the past’

As well as crafting a successful side on the pitch, Murray is determined to cultivate togetherness off the field.

It has been a tumultuous five months for Raith Rovers, from the disastrous signing of David Goodwillie to owner John Sim’s explosive interview with Courier Sport in which he mused on the notion of shutting the club down.

And Murray was keen to put any controversies in the rearview mirror and look to the challenge ahead.

Murray is the first managerial appointment made by new Rovers chairman, Steven MacDonald

“The past is the past, as far as I’m concerned,” added Murray. “Decisions were made and nobody makes decisions hoping they go wrong.

“If we play the right football and produce exciting performances, then the fans will come back. That happens at every level.

“There’s a good nucleus here of a fan-base and once the boys go over the white line, the fans will support them.”

