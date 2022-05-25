Montrose captain Paul Watson signs up for testimonial season with one-year contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose stalwart Paul Watson has signed a one-year contract extension with the Links Park side.

The 36-year-old will now play out his 11th consecutive season with the Gable Endies, until the summer of 2023.

The next campaign will also be the midfielder’s testimonial season.

Watson is the second-longest serving player of the Montrose squad, after signing from Peterhead in 2012. Only Terry Masson has been at the club longer.

The Dundonian recently made his 300th appearance for Mo against Alloa on the final day of the season.

Petrie’s praise

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Watson still plays a key role in Stewart Petrie’s side as captain.

The Montrose gaffer praised his skipper’s influence on the squad.

“Paul’s influence on and off the pitch is huge,” Petrie said.

“He has been a great captain since I arrived, driven by his attitude, professionalism and natural leadership.

“For anyone in the modern game to reach these sorts of appearance and length of service milestones is increasingly rare and testament to Paul’s commitment and dedication.”

Base of next season’s squad

The announcement of Watson’s new deal concludes contract negotiations of the current squad, which currently sits at 16 players.

They are: Craig Brown, Liam Callaghan, Sean Dillon, Michael Gardyne, Craig Johnston, Aaron Lennox, Blair Lyons, Terry Masson, Lewis Milne, Aidan Quinn, Martin Rennie, Andrew Steeves, Kerr Waddell, Paul Watson, Graham Webster and Mark Whatley.