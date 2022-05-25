Montrose captain Paul Watson signs up for testimonial season with one-year contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose captain Paul Watson signs up for testimonial season with one-year contract extension

By Scott Lorimer
May 25 2022, 11.28am Updated: May 25 2022, 1.37pm
Paul Watson of Montrose.

Montrose stalwart Paul Watson has signed a one-year contract extension with the Links Park side.

The 36-year-old will now play out his 11th consecutive season with the Gable Endies, until the summer of 2023.

The next campaign will also be the midfielder’s testimonial season.

Paul Watson will enjoy his Montrose testimonial in 2022

Watson is the second-longest serving player of the Montrose squad, after signing from Peterhead in 2012. Only Terry Masson has been at the club longer.

The Dundonian recently made his 300th appearance for Mo against Alloa on the final day of the season.

Petrie’s praise

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Watson still plays a key role in Stewart Petrie’s side as captain.

The Montrose gaffer praised his skipper’s influence on the squad.

“Paul’s influence on and off the pitch is huge,” Petrie said.

“He has been a great captain since I arrived, driven by his attitude, professionalism and natural leadership.

“For anyone in the modern game to reach these sorts of appearance and length of service milestones is increasingly rare and testament to Paul’s commitment and dedication.”

Base of next season’s squad

The announcement of Watson’s new deal concludes contract negotiations of the current squad, which currently sits at 16 players.

They are: Craig Brown, Liam Callaghan, Sean Dillon, Michael Gardyne, Craig Johnston, Aaron Lennox, Blair Lyons, Terry Masson, Lewis Milne, Aidan Quinn, Martin Rennie, Andrew Steeves, Kerr Waddell, Paul Watson, Graham Webster and Mark Whatley.

