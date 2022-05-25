Premier Sports Cup draw: St Johnstone, Dundee, Arbroath, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline discover their opponents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The draw for the Premier Sports Cup group stage has been made, with Courier Country teams discovering who they will face.

Thirty-seven SPFL teams, plus Highland League champions Fraserburgh, runners-up Buckie Thistle and Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose made up the sides, split into eight groups.

St Johnstone, fresh from securing their Premiership status, will face long trips across the country for their away fixtures.

The 2021 League Cup winners have been drawn in Group F against Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Elgin City.

In Group H, Dundee could potentially have one long away day with Stranraer. The Dark Blues will also face Hamilton, Queen’s Park and Forfar, managed by ex-Dee Gary Irvine.

Ian Murray will take charge of his first competitive game as Raith Rovers boss against either Aberdeen, Peterhead, Dumbarton or Stirling Albion in Group A.

Similarly, new Dunfermline boss James McPake will face his first test in Group C. The Pars have drawn Ross County, Alloa, East Fife and Buckie Thistle.

Arbroath have been placed in Group E along with St Mirren, Airdrie, Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath.

Dundee United will not enter the competition until the round of 16, due to their involvement in Europe.

The first round of fixtures kicks off on the weekend of July 9 and 10. The group stages will last until July 24.

Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures will be played between 9th & 24th July, subject to TV selections. Full info 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZdzyDSQWsX — SPFL (@spfl) May 25, 2022

The groups in full

Group A: Aberdeen, Raith Rovers, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion.

Group B: Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh.

Group C: Ross County, Dunfermline, Alloa, East Fife, Buckie Thistle.

Group D: Hibs, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group E: St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrie, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath.

Group F: St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Elgin City.

Group G: Livingston, Inverness, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Albion Rovers.

Group H: Dundee, Hamilton, Queen’s Park, Forfar Athletic, Stranraer.