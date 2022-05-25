Premier Sports Cup draw: St Johnstone, Dundee, Arbroath, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline discover their opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier Sports Cup draw: St Johnstone, Dundee, Arbroath, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline discover their opponents

By Scott Lorimer
May 25 2022, 1.32pm Updated: May 25 2022, 3.44pm
The draw for the 2022/23 SPFL Premier Sports cup has been made.
The draw for the Premier Sports Cup group stage has been made, with Courier Country teams discovering who they will face.

Thirty-seven SPFL teams, plus Highland League champions Fraserburgh, runners-up Buckie Thistle and Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose made up the sides, split into eight groups.

St Johnstone, fresh from securing their Premiership status, will face long trips across the country for their away fixtures.

The 2021 League Cup winners have been drawn in Group F against Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Elgin City.

In Group H, Dundee could potentially have one long away day with Stranraer. The Dark Blues will also face Hamilton, Queen’s Park and Forfar, managed by ex-Dee Gary Irvine.

St Johnstone won the competition in 2021.
Ian Murray will take charge of his first competitive game as Raith Rovers boss against either Aberdeen, Peterhead, Dumbarton or Stirling Albion in Group A.

Similarly, new Dunfermline boss James McPake will face his first test in Group C. The Pars have drawn Ross County, Alloa, East Fife and Buckie Thistle.

Arbroath have been placed in Group E along with St Mirren, Airdrie, Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath.

Dundee United will not enter the competition until the round of 16, due to their involvement in Europe.

The first round of fixtures kicks off on the weekend of July 9 and 10. The group stages will last until July 24.

Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

The groups in full

Group A: Aberdeen, Raith Rovers, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion.

Group B: Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh.

Group C: Ross County, Dunfermline, Alloa, East Fife, Buckie Thistle.

Group D: Hibs, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group E: St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrie, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath.

Group F: St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Elgin City.

Group G: Livingston, Inverness, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Albion Rovers.

Group H: Dundee, Hamilton, Queen’s Park, Forfar Athletic, Stranraer.

