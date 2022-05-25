New Dunfermline boss James McPake insists painful Dundee sacking has made him a MUCH better manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Dunfermline boss James McPake insists painful Dundee sacking has made him a MUCH better manager

By Alan Temple
May 25 2022, 10.26pm
James McPake has signed a deal with Dunfermline until the summer of 2024
James McPake insists he is better equipped to succeed as Dunfermline Athletic manager following his galling dismissal by Dundee.

McPake, 37, was axed by the Dee in February, with the timing raising plenty of eyebrows.

The Dark Blues were sitting 11th in the Premiership, in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup and on a run of just one defeat in six fixtures.

McPake’s successor, Mark McGhee, won just one of the club’s next 14 fixtures as Dundee were relegated — finishing six points adrift of St Johnstone at the bottom of the table.

“Last season was not how we planned or hoped it would pan out at Dundee,” noted McPake.

Dundee have relieved James McPake of his duties
“But we were still on our feet in February and still fighting.”

There’s no bitterness, but it is easy to detect some lingering regret.

Having spent eight years at Dens Park as captain, coach and manager, their descent to the Championship gave him no pleasure.

“I feel gutted for that fanbase and for the football club,” he continued.

“It hurt me seeing that [relegation]. There are still a lot of people there I am close to and the fans were good to me.

They booed me at times — of course they did, I lost some big games — but I think I did enough and had enough credit in the bank for the majority to back me and stand by me.

“I don’t have any bad words to say about them.”

Since leaving Dens Park, McPake has dipped his toe into the world of punditry, popping up on Sky Sports, the BBC and GoRadio.

He underwent a long-needed knee operation which, as he puts it: “Will finally let me run about with my three kids.”

He has also embarked on a period of self-reflection, taking advice from — among others — ex-St Johnstone and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

McPake acknowledges that the time away has been valuable, given he moved immediately from his retirement as a player to the Dundee under-18s coaching set-up, then became first-team boss.

There was barely a moment to catch his breath.

“This is the first time in 22 years I have been able to sit back and reflect,” added McPake. “What have I done right as a manager, and what I have done wrong?

“The reflection period — and the time alone because of the surgery — has been really good for me. I was able to just lie there and write down things, like Derek McInnes advised me to.

“‘Be brutally honest with yourself’, he said, because there’s no point lying to yourself about it. There’s no point hiding from the things you got wrong and thinking it was someone else’s fault.

“But you also have to focus on the things you got right, what you achieved and what you’d take into your next job.

“I’m better equipped now, without a doubt. Until now, my career as a manager had been a whirlwind.”

