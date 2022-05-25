Arbroath, Dundee and Forfar pay tribute to Gavin Swankie as Lichtie legend retires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath, Dundee and Forfar have paid tribute to Gavin Swankie after he announced his retirement from football.

The 38-year-old Lichtie legend played for the Gayfield side over 13 seasons and also has spells at the Dark Blues, Angus rivals Forfar and St Johnstone.

The Arbroath-born star featured 317 times for his hometown club over four spells, netting 58 times.

Twenty-three of the playmaker’s goals for the Lichties came in the side’s historic 2010/11 Third Division season, where they won their first ever league title.

In his most recent Arbroath stint, he collected a League One winners medal in 2019 and was part of the squad to push Kilmarnock all the way for the Championship title.

His final game was the Angus side’s 3-0 win over Morton at Gayfield in April.

Arbroath tribute

Mike Caird, chairman of the Gayfield club, saw Swankie develop as a player throughout his career.

“Having watched Gavin star as a youngster in our very successful youth team playing alongside other talented local players to witnessing his first goal on his debut for the first team on the last day of the 2000/1 season down at Clydebank I have been lucky enough to watch Gavin’s whole career at Gayfield,” he said.

“Not only is he one of the most successful players that we have ever had with two league titles but the skill and passing ability that he possesses was a joy to watch over many seasons.

“I would like to thank Gavin for his dedication to Arbroath Football Club and wish him well in his retirement from playing.”

Adding to the tributes, Dundee posted on social media:

“Congratulations to Gavin Swankie on a fantastic career.

“Gavin signed for the club in 2005 and made 74 appearances for Dundee, scoring 13 times.”

Forfar, where Swankie made 201 appearances, tweeted: “Happy retirement Gavin. A great servant to football in the Tayside area.”