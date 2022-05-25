Arbroath, Dundee and Forfar pay tribute to Gavin Swankie as Lichtie legend retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath, Dundee and Forfar pay tribute to Gavin Swankie as Lichtie legend retires

By Scott Lorimer
May 25 2022, 4.36pm Updated: May 25 2022, 4.45pm
Gavin Swankie has called time on his playing career.
Arbroath, Dundee and Forfar have paid tribute to Gavin Swankie after he announced his retirement from football.

The 38-year-old Lichtie legend played for the Gayfield side over 13 seasons and also has spells at the Dark Blues, Angus rivals Forfar and St Johnstone.

The Arbroath-born star featured 317 times for his hometown club over four spells, netting 58 times.

Swankie, left, with teammates and the Third Division trophy in 2011.
Twenty-three of the playmaker’s goals for the Lichties came in the side’s historic 2010/11 Third Division season, where they won their first ever league title.

In his most recent Arbroath stint, he collected a League One winners medal in 2019 and was part of the squad to push Kilmarnock all the way for the Championship title.

His final game was the Angus side’s 3-0 win over Morton at Gayfield in April.

Arbroath tribute

Mike Caird, chairman of the Gayfield club, saw Swankie develop as a player throughout his career.

“Having watched Gavin star as a youngster in our very successful youth team playing alongside other talented local players to witnessing his first goal on his debut for the first team on the last day of the 2000/1 season down at Clydebank I have been lucky enough to watch Gavin’s whole career at Gayfield,” he said.

Gavin Swankie first joined Arbroath in 2000.
“Not only is he one of the most successful players that we have ever had with two league titles but the skill and passing ability that he possesses was a joy to watch over many seasons.

“I would like to thank Gavin for his dedication to Arbroath Football Club and wish him well in his retirement from playing.”

Adding to the tributes, Dundee posted on social media:

“Congratulations to Gavin Swankie on a fantastic career.

“Gavin signed for the club in 2005 and made 74 appearances for Dundee, scoring 13 times.”

Forfar, where Swankie made 201 appearances, tweeted: “Happy retirement Gavin. A great servant to football in the Tayside area.”

