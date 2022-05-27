Gavin Swankie shares career highlights from Arbroath, Dundee, St Johnstone and Forfar – including THAT brace against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gavin Swankie shares career highlights from Arbroath, Dundee, St Johnstone and Forfar – including THAT brace against Rangers

By Scott Lorimer
May 27 2022, 5.00pm
Gavin Swankie has picked out the highlights from his 22 years as a footballer.
Gavin Swankie has picked out the highlights from his 22 years as a footballer.

After 22 years as a player, Gavin Swankie has announced his retirement.

The 38-year-old has decided to hang up his boots after a remarkable career that has seen goals, league wins and – almost – a taste of the Champions League.

Arbroath-born Swankie made a scoring debut for his hometown club in 2001 against Clydebank in the Second Division.

Gavin Swankie pictured recently beside the supporters' wall at Gayfield.
Gavin Swankie pictured recently beside the supporters' wall at Gayfield.

Over 500 appearances later, he played for the final time in the Gayfield side’s 3-0 win over Morton.

He has three wildly-successful spells with the Lichties to his name, but also turned out for Dundee, St Johnstone and Forfar.

And to cap off his playing career, Swankie sat down with Courier Sport to pick out his personal highlights from more than two decades in football.

2000-2005: Arbroath

“One of the biggest moments at Arbroath was making my first debut.

“I think I was 17 – and I scored. That was a big moment.

Swankie pictured at the beginning of the 2001/2002 season.

“With being that young, I didn’t get nervous. I just took it in my stride.

“After one of the games in my first spell, I remember jumping on the bus and John Brownlie [then manager] telling me that Stoke had been on for me.

“I went down to Stoke for a week after that.

Gavin Swankie is congratulated after scoring for Arbroath in his first spell at the club.
Gavin Swankie is congratulated after scoring for Arbroath in his first spell at the club.

“When I turned up, their manager had just resigned and went to Leeds, that meant the first team were off. I ended up training with the youth team.

“It was kind of a waste of a trip but it was good to see.”

2005-2008: Dundee

“We came so close to winning the First Division, just missing out against Hamilton.

“I moved to Dundee and it was my first full-time gig.

Swankie celebrates one of his 10 goals for Dundee.
Swankie celebrates one of his 10 goals for Dundee.

“I was really excited once I had it all signed to get started. I loved every minute of it.

“We had a good dressing room in there with the likes of Lee Wilkie, Bobby Mann, Tam McManus – there were good boys in the changing room.

“I keep in touch with quite a few today.”

2008-2010: St Johnstone

“At Dundee, there was interest from Derry City just before I signed for St Johnstone.

“It was going to be a big move going over to Ireland and I did think about it. They were in the Champions League qualifiers at the time.

Swankie (back, left) was part of the St Johnstone squad to win the First Division in 2009.

“Then my agent said that St Johnstone were interested, I think they told him: ‘Don’t let him go over to Ireland.’

“I ended up speaking to Del McInnes and that was pretty much it done and sealed.

“They were in the Championship at the time. The first year there we won the league and it was the second season we played in the SPL.”

2010-2012: Arbroath

“Coming back to Arbroath was amazing. I knew a lot of supporters and die-hards and you’d see them on the street.

“A lot of the boys come from further afield and they might not see that, bumping into the fans.

Swankie, left, with teammates and the Third Division trophy in 2011.
Swankie, left, with teammates after winning Arbroath's first ever league trophy in 2011.

“Every day, I’d see somebody and, with things going well and scoring goals, it was a good place to be at the time.

“I managed to take all that in.”

2012-2017: Forfar Athletic

“We played Rangers at home in the League Cup and I managed to score two goals, winning 2-1.

“It was not long after my mum passed away.

“We had just put Rangers out of the cup and I remember sitting in the changing room and I should have been up dancing about but I just kept thinking about my mum.

“It was a weird time.

“It was difficult with my family being Rangers fans too but that was probably the highlight at Forfar.”

2017-2022: Arbroath

“To play in that 2018/2019 league-winning season was great – it was a good team and there was a lot of good football.

“Since I’d went back, they’d really kicked on. Year after year they just kept getting better.

Swankie (third from right on stage) celebrates as part of the 2018/19 League One winning team.
Swankie (third from right on stage) celebrates as part of the 2018/19 League One winning team.

“We went up to the Championship and stepped it up another level.

“With the season just past, our focus was initially on survival but because we were doing so well we had to start thinking about winning it!

“We kept ticking off games and winning them then it got to a stage where we starting to think: ‘Hold on a minute here, we can win this.’

Swankie in one of his final appearances for Arbroath.
Swankie in one of his final appearances for Arbroath.

“In the end we came up just short.

“I said to the gaffer when I signed my six-month deal in January that would be me after that.

“I started at Arbroath and I was happy finishing there.

“I’ve no regrets. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’ve made loads of friends.”

