Why Regan Hendry will draw Raith Rovers inspiration following Forest Green Rovers title glory as Wayne Rooney challenge awaits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Why Regan Hendry will draw Raith Rovers inspiration following Forest Green Rovers title glory as Wayne Rooney challenge awaits

By Alan Temple
May 30 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 30 2022, 10.42am
Title delight: Hendry
Title delight: Hendry

Regan Hendry has vowed to draw inspiration from Raith Rovers’ as Forest Green Rovers prepare to cross swords with Sheffield Wednesday and Wayne Rooney’s Derby County next term.

Hendry, 24, claimed silverware in his maiden campaign south of the border, playing a key role as FGR romped to the League Two title.

The classy player notched three goals and two assists as the Gloucester outfit reached the third tier for the first time in its history, teeing up a swathe of mouth-watering contests next term.

However, Hendry is adamant they will approach the challenge with no fear.

Hendry, second from the right, celebrates FGR’s title triumph

“You only need to list the teams like Sheffield Wednesday and Derby in League One, and you realise there will be huge games,” Hendry told Courier Sport“But we’ll be going in there looking to win as many games as possible and believing we can.

“It’s a platform for myself and the rest of the boys to prove we belong in that company — or even higher.

“With Forest Green Rovers being in that division for the first time, the first task will be stabilising. But once we find our feet — and I’m confident we can do that quickly — it’s about pushing on and finishing as high as we can.

“It’s a similar situation to the one I was in at Raith (2020/21).

“We got promoted from League 1 and plenty of people were tipping us for relegation in the Championship. But before you know it, we were winning games, on a roll and we got a playoff place.

“I’d love a similar scenario.”

More to come

While Hendry has lofty aims for FGR, he is similarly confident that the best is yet to come, personally.

Fresh from his first experience of a gruelling season in the English lower leagues, the ex-Celtic youngster acknowledges peaks and troughs during a formative campaign.

However, he cemented his place in the starting line-up at the business end of the season and bagged a couple of crucial goals.

“Looking back on the season, it’s a mix of being frustrated, but also really excited about what is to come,” added Hendry.

“I gave everything that I could but my performances didn’t always reach the levels that I am capable of. But I know I’ve got loads more to give next season, especially with the way I finished the season.

“The last six games of the season were much more like myself, in terms of demanding the ball and influencing games, so I’m determined to take that form into next season.”

And, with his another winners’ medal in his hipper, Hendry added: “There were a few people questioning my decision when I first moved down here but, from the moment it was pitched to me, I realised this was a club capable of getting to the next level.”

All change in the dugout

It also paid off for rookie boss Rob Edwards, who landed a move to Watford on the back of leading FGR to the title in swashbuckling style.

“Some people might say, ‘oh, it’s too soon and he’s too young’,” said Hendry of Edwards’ switch. “But I don’t think anyone who watched him work or watched the way we played would say that.”

And Hendry will now be charged with impressing Edwards’ successor, Ian Burchnall, who arrived from Notts County last week.

New boss: Burchnall

“From what I’ve heard about the new manager’s style, and how he likes his teams to play, I’m hopeful that it could really suit me,” added Hendry.

“My game is all about getting the ball on the ground, making passes and — listening to some of the comments he has made already — they have been music to my ears.”

Vegan Hendry

Off the pitch, Hendry has embraced and appreciated every facet of life at one of the United Kingdom’s most unique clubs.

Hungry for success: Regan Hendry doesn’t mind the vegan diet at Forest Green Rovers.

A strictly meat-free menu for their staff; solar panels; electric vehicle charging points at their stadium — they put the green in Forest Green Rovers.

“The vegan diet at the club has never even crept up in my mind as a problem,” adds Hendry. “Whether the food at the club, or the environmental stuff, the club likes to do things in its own way; a good way.

“I’ve not gone full vegan outside of the club but I’m much more conscious of what I do eat and the ethics behind things that I buy.

“It’s not like it has a negative effect. Looking at the league table, the diet is doing something right!”

Ian Murray declares ‘past is the past’ as new Raith Rovers boss addresses Brad Spencer future and reveals incoming assistant

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]