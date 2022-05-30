Why Regan Hendry will draw Raith Rovers inspiration following Forest Green Rovers title glory as Wayne Rooney challenge awaits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regan Hendry has vowed to draw inspiration from Raith Rovers’ as Forest Green Rovers prepare to cross swords with Sheffield Wednesday and Wayne Rooney’s Derby County next term.

Hendry, 24, claimed silverware in his maiden campaign south of the border, playing a key role as FGR romped to the League Two title.

The classy player notched three goals and two assists as the Gloucester outfit reached the third tier for the first time in its history, teeing up a swathe of mouth-watering contests next term.

However, Hendry is adamant they will approach the challenge with no fear.

“You only need to list the teams like Sheffield Wednesday and Derby in League One, and you realise there will be huge games,” Hendry told Courier Sport. “But we’ll be going in there looking to win as many games as possible and believing we can.

“It’s a platform for myself and the rest of the boys to prove we belong in that company — or even higher.

“With Forest Green Rovers being in that division for the first time, the first task will be stabilising. But once we find our feet — and I’m confident we can do that quickly — it’s about pushing on and finishing as high as we can.

“It’s a similar situation to the one I was in at Raith (2020/21).

“We got promoted from League 1 and plenty of people were tipping us for relegation in the Championship. But before you know it, we were winning games, on a roll and we got a playoff place.

“I’d love a similar scenario.”

More to come

While Hendry has lofty aims for FGR, he is similarly confident that the best is yet to come, personally.

Fresh from his first experience of a gruelling season in the English lower leagues, the ex-Celtic youngster acknowledges peaks and troughs during a formative campaign.

However, he cemented his place in the starting line-up at the business end of the season and bagged a couple of crucial goals.

“Looking back on the season, it’s a mix of being frustrated, but also really excited about what is to come,” added Hendry.

“I gave everything that I could but my performances didn’t always reach the levels that I am capable of. But I know I’ve got loads more to give next season, especially with the way I finished the season.

“The last six games of the season were much more like myself, in terms of demanding the ball and influencing games, so I’m determined to take that form into next season.”

And, with his another winners’ medal in his hipper, Hendry added: “There were a few people questioning my decision when I first moved down here but, from the moment it was pitched to me, I realised this was a club capable of getting to the next level.”

All change in the dugout

It also paid off for rookie boss Rob Edwards, who landed a move to Watford on the back of leading FGR to the title in swashbuckling style.

“Some people might say, ‘oh, it’s too soon and he’s too young’,” said Hendry of Edwards’ switch. “But I don’t think anyone who watched him work or watched the way we played would say that.”

And Hendry will now be charged with impressing Edwards’ successor, Ian Burchnall, who arrived from Notts County last week.

“From what I’ve heard about the new manager’s style, and how he likes his teams to play, I’m hopeful that it could really suit me,” added Hendry.

“My game is all about getting the ball on the ground, making passes and — listening to some of the comments he has made already — they have been music to my ears.”

Vegan Hendry

Off the pitch, Hendry has embraced and appreciated every facet of life at one of the United Kingdom’s most unique clubs.

A strictly meat-free menu for their staff; solar panels; electric vehicle charging points at their stadium — they put the green in Forest Green Rovers.

“The vegan diet at the club has never even crept up in my mind as a problem,” adds Hendry. “Whether the food at the club, or the environmental stuff, the club likes to do things in its own way; a good way.

“I’ve not gone full vegan outside of the club but I’m much more conscious of what I do eat and the ethics behind things that I buy.

“It’s not like it has a negative effect. Looking at the league table, the diet is doing something right!”