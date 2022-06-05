Dick Campbell admits his popularity has ‘never been higher’ but insists fame is down to Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell admits his popularity has ‘never been higher’ but insists fame is down to Arbroath

By Scott Lorimer
June 5 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath's charismatic manager Dick Campbell guided his side on a remarkable season.
Dick Campbell insists the success of Arbroath is not solely down to him – even if his personality does help draw in some players.

The Lichties gaffer has become a cult hero in Scottish football and is renowned for his off the cuff quotes and witty tales from his career.

A fan has even set up a Twitter account dedicated to the 68-year-old’s best moments.

Campbell appreciates the fanfare but says his fame is down to the Gayfield side.

Campbell never been more popular

“I was in Edinburgh last week, we went for a couple of pints and watched the game,” he told Courier Sport.

“We went through Waverley and the amount of people that came up and wanted photos – my stock is as high as it has ever been in my life.

Dick Campbell and Arbroath have had a season to remember.
“That’s because of the success of the football club.

“But it does help when you’re trying to sign players. It’s not Dick Campbell that brings players to Arbroath.

“I help in that area, but it’s good players which attract good players.

“We had the best goal difference in the season and lost the least number of games, that’s why we finished second.

“I’ve got to maintain that standard next year. To do that you need good players.”

Campbell has already added two players to his squad for next season in Cammy Gill and Keaghan Jacobs.

Seven more players are required to fill the team and provide depth to cover for absences.

Difficulty finding players

Work is well under way to find those players but the Lichties gaffer admits it can be hard to find the right players to add to the part-time side.

“Players get well-looked after here, financial-wise, than at other part-time clubs,” he said.

“People think part-time football is going down a level, but the next stage after Arbroath is full-time.

“I’ve got the difficulty of bringing in good players to Arbroath because they know they might not play because I’ve got the best.

Campbell is full of praise for the departing Chris Hamilton.
“Chris Hamilton is an astonishing player; he will likely get a full-time team. I’ve replaced him with Keaghan Jacobs, which is a good replacement.

“He wants to go part-time and he’ll be a major asset. The fans will love him because he likes to put himself about.

“I’ve got 14 players signed; I need another seven. I’ll be close to signing one or two more in the next few weeks but the big ones will be in August.

“Every player that comes to Arbroath needs to want to win.”

