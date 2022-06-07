Darvel swoop for Forfar Athletic captain Ross Meechan in five-figure deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darvel swoop for Forfar Athletic captain Ross Meechan in five-figure deal

By Scott Lorimer
June 7 2022, 7.39pm
Captain Ross Meechan has left Forfar

Forfar Athletic have sold captain Ross Meechan to Ayrshire side Darvel for a five-figure fee.

The 27-year-old had one year left on his Station Park deal but the big-spending outfit stumped up the cash to acquire their man.

The former Partick Thistle defender expressed his desire to leave the Angus club at the end of the season to play closer to his Glasgow home.

Resigned to losing one of their key players, Forfar initially rejected an offer from Darvel for their skipper before agreeing to a follow-up bid.

In a statement, the Loons expressed their disappointment at losing Meechan but praised the West of Scotland League Premier Division side for their conduct and approach to the transfer.

The club vowed to make the transfer fee available for boss Gary Irvine to use this summer.

Initial bid rejected by Forfar

Posting on social media, a Forfar spokesperson wrote: “Ross advised the management team in the closing weeks of the 2021/22 campaign that due to new work commitments he was finding it difficult to commit to the travelling time required from his Glasgow home for specifically training sessions with the Athies but also at times on a match day.

“By the conclusion of the season, he advised Gary [Irvine] that he felt a move to a West of Scotland club and perhaps a club out with the SPFL structure would be the only option for him and the ‘Loons’ Directors while understanding Ross’s position still reluctantly agreed to listen to offers for his transfer.

“Darvel who have not hidden their ambitions to climb quickly through the pyramid system with substantial financial backing, made an initial offer for Ross which was deemed unacceptable by the Forfar board.

“However and it has to be said the Ayrshire club have been very professional in their dealings with Forfar in regard to the transfer then made a second five figure offer which was accepted.

“Forfar fans can also be assured that every penny of the fee received for Ross will be ploughed back into Gary’s playing budget for the season ahead at a time when many clubs, the ‘Loons’ included, in the SPFL’s two bottom divisions are finding it hard going on the financial front.”

Meechan joined Forfar from Stenhousemuir in 2018 and went on to make 147 starting appearances for the Loons.

