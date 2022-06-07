Darvel swoop for Forfar Athletic captain Ross Meechan in five-figure deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic have sold captain Ross Meechan to Ayrshire side Darvel for a five-figure fee.

The 27-year-old had one year left on his Station Park deal but the big-spending outfit stumped up the cash to acquire their man.

The former Partick Thistle defender expressed his desire to leave the Angus club at the end of the season to play closer to his Glasgow home.

Resigned to losing one of their key players, Forfar initially rejected an offer from Darvel for their skipper before agreeing to a follow-up bid.

Delighted to get this done! Thanks to @darvelfc and @Mickkennedy1904 for getting this over the line. Can’t wait to get started at this ambitious club and looking forward to next season 👍💙 https://t.co/XSAmmKIenz — Ross Meechan (@RossMeechan4) June 7, 2022

In a statement, the Loons expressed their disappointment at losing Meechan but praised the West of Scotland League Premier Division side for their conduct and approach to the transfer.

The club vowed to make the transfer fee available for boss Gary Irvine to use this summer.

Initial bid rejected by Forfar

Posting on social media, a Forfar spokesperson wrote: “Ross advised the management team in the closing weeks of the 2021/22 campaign that due to new work commitments he was finding it difficult to commit to the travelling time required from his Glasgow home for specifically training sessions with the Athies but also at times on a match day.

“By the conclusion of the season, he advised Gary [Irvine] that he felt a move to a West of Scotland club and perhaps a club out with the SPFL structure would be the only option for him and the ‘Loons’ Directors while understanding Ross’s position still reluctantly agreed to listen to offers for his transfer.

“Darvel who have not hidden their ambitions to climb quickly through the pyramid system with substantial financial backing, made an initial offer for Ross which was deemed unacceptable by the Forfar board.

Been a great 4 years and wish use nothing but success. Thanks 👍💙 — Ross Meechan (@RossMeechan4) June 7, 2022

“However and it has to be said the Ayrshire club have been very professional in their dealings with Forfar in regard to the transfer then made a second five figure offer which was accepted.

“Forfar fans can also be assured that every penny of the fee received for Ross will be ploughed back into Gary’s playing budget for the season ahead at a time when many clubs, the ‘Loons’ included, in the SPFL’s two bottom divisions are finding it hard going on the financial front.”

Meechan joined Forfar from Stenhousemuir in 2018 and went on to make 147 starting appearances for the Loons.