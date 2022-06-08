Brechin joint-top scorer David Cox leaves Glebe Park for Cambuslang Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City have confirmed the departure of attacker David Cox following the end of his contract.

The 33-year-old winger finished last season as joint-top scorer at Glebe Park, alongside Marc Scott, with 18 goals.

Cox featured 32 times in all competitions last term for City, helping them to a third-place finish in the Highland League.

He has left the Angus club for West of Scotland side Cambuslang Rangers.

In a statement, Brechin thanked the player for his efforts last season: “The club can today confirm that forward David Cox has moved on to pastures new as he joins West of Scotland side Cambuslang Rangers.

“It was great to see ‘Coxy’ enjoying his football again at Glebe Park and we would like to thank him for his tenacious efforts in a City shirt and wish him well at his new club, which is closer to his home and gym business.”

Talked out of retirement

Cox was talked out of retirement at the beginning of last season after calling it a day following vile abuse in regards to his mental health.

"I'm no angel. I say shit to folk. But I would never mock somebody for trying to kill themselves and tell them they should have done it right the first time." Albion Rovers player David Cox has retired aged 32 after an opposition player mocked his past mental health issues. pic.twitter.com/7WYjuqditc — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 30, 2021

The former Albion Rovers man walked off the pitch against Stenhousemuir after being mocked over a failed suicide attempt.

He vowed to never play football again but was encourage to put his boots back on by City boss Andy Kirk.

His departure signals a new move for Brechin too as they look to recruit more locally-based players in their bid to regain their SPFL status.