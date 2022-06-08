Brechin joint-top scorer David Cox leaves Glebe Park for Cambuslang Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin joint-top scorer David Cox leaves Glebe Park for Cambuslang Rangers

By Scott Lorimer
June 8 2022, 1.39pm Updated: June 8 2022, 3.00pm
David Cox celebrates one of his goals for Brechin.
Brechin City have confirmed the departure of attacker David Cox following the end of his contract.

The 33-year-old winger finished last season as joint-top scorer at Glebe Park, alongside Marc Scott, with 18 goals.

Cox featured 32 times in all competitions last term for City, helping them to a third-place finish in the Highland League.

He has left the Angus club for West of Scotland side Cambuslang Rangers.

In a statement, Brechin thanked the player for his efforts last season: “The club can today confirm that forward David Cox has moved on to pastures new as he joins West of Scotland side Cambuslang Rangers.

“It was great to see ‘Coxy’ enjoying his football again at Glebe Park and we would like to thank him for his tenacious efforts in a City shirt and wish him well at his new club, which is closer to his home and gym business.”

Talked out of retirement

Cox was talked out of retirement at the beginning of last season after calling it a day following vile abuse in regards to his mental health.

The former Albion Rovers man walked off the pitch against Stenhousemuir after being mocked over a failed suicide attempt.

He vowed to never play football again but was encourage to put his boots back on by City boss Andy Kirk.

His departure signals a new move for Brechin too as they look to recruit more locally-based players in their bid to regain their SPFL status.

Tags

