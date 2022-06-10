Forfar Athletic make double signing with Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour deals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic have completed their first signings of the summer with a double swoop.

The Loons have confirmed the arrival of Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour on one-year deals.

The players will bolster the side’s attacking threat as the Loons look to challenge for the League Two title.

New attacking threat to side

Boss Gary Irvine has finally landed striker Armour after an attempt to sign him last season.

A loan move from Alloa looked to be on the cards in February but a change in management at the Indodrill Stadium saw that scuppered.

Armour, 24, saw his first team opportunities at the Wasps limited and has now grasped his opportunity to join the Station Park side.

Flanagan, meanwhile, joins the Loons from Stirling Albion, where he featured 31 times last campaign.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder previously had spells at clubs such as Raith Rovers, Annan and St Mirren, where he began his career in 2016.

The Loons have further announced that back-up goalkeeper Lewis Sanderson has agreed a further year extension to his contract.

The 21-year-old stopper’s current deal was due to end but has decided to stay on with the side.

Boosting squad numbers

Forfar now have 14 players contracted for the upcoming season, with the club reassuring fans that they are continuing their efforts to add more.

In a statement, club chiefs added: “With pre-season fixtures due to commence at the end of the month, the Forfar management team are actively looking to continue to boost squad numbers.

“However. like other clubs are finding, certain potential targets, as is often the case at this time of year, are assessing all available options before making a final commitment.”