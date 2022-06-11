Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine addresses Ross Meechan exit and highlights signing ‘priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine addresses Ross Meechan exit and highlights signing ‘priority’

By Scott Lorimer
June 11 2022, 8.00am
Forfar boss Gary Irvine
Forfar boss Gary Irvine

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine has discussed the difficult decision in allowing captain Ross Meechan to leave the club.

The 27-year-old joined West of Scotland side Darvel earlier this week, with the Loons pocketing a five-figure fee as part of the deal.

Irvine admits it was tough letting his trusted teammate and skipper depart.

Meechan changed job outside of football and his new hours, coupled with travelling across Scotland for training, were starting to take its toll.

Meechan departure ‘hard’

The Forfar gaffer was left with little option in allowing Meechan to join a club closer to home and is now focusing his efforts into finding a replacement

Ross leaving was a sore one for us,” Irvine explained to Courier Sport. “It was hard for myself and Ross.

“He was very close to me, he was my captain.

Former Forfar skipper Ross Meechan.
Former Forfar skipper Ross Meechan.

“When it came to the decision with his work being too much for him and restricting him a bit in preparations towards games.

“We just had to come to that decision. It’s important now to get a good player in now to replace Ross.”

“I’ve been working hard on trying to get a player in at the full-back position – on both sides.

“With our loan players going back from last year, Tomas (Brindley) and Luke (Strachan) going on the left side as well, full-back is the priority for us.”

What to expect from new signings

Forfar supporters will have welcomed the news of two new faces to the side in Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour.

Both attacking players put pen to paper on one-year deals.

Irvine revealed both players are familiar to him and assistant Gary Harkins and gave an insight into what they can bring to the team.

Former Peterhead attacker Ben Armour has joined the Loons.
Former Peterhead attacker Ben Armour has joined the Loons.

“Ben being a striker ticks a lot of boxes: he’s strong and can hold up the ball and he has a bit of pace about him,” he said.

“Gary Harkins has actually worked with him before at Morton.

“It was important for us that we knew what kind of character he was.

“Everything I’m trying to do is about getting the right people in to compliment the group.

Nathan Flanagan in action for Raith Rovers in 2019.
Nathan Flanagan in action for Raith Rovers in 2019.

“They are good lads and they want to work hard and Ben is that.

“Equally, I’d say the same about Nathan. He has got a great attitude.

“He’s someone that I’ve worked with at St Mirren. He was a young boy coming through when I was a player there.

“I’ve worked with him as a teammate and played against him as an opponent. He has got a real creative flair to him – but I’m going to challenge him to get a few goals under his belt.”

Darvel swoop for Forfar Athletic captain Ross Meechan in five-figure deal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]