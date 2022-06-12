Brechin City sign Jordan Northcott on permanent deal from St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin City sign Jordan Northcott on permanent deal from St Johnstone

By Scott Lorimer
June 12 2022, 8.18pm
Jordan Northcott in action for St Johnstone
Brechin City have signed forward Jordan Northcott on a permanent deal from St Johnstone.

The 20-year-old spent the end of last season on loan with the Glebe Park side, featuring nine times.

During his spell the Perth-born youngster won every game he was involved in, scoring once and setting up three goals.

‘Versatile player’

Although brought in on loan as an attacker, injury and absences meant he was deployed in various positions – including wing back.

This time boss Andy Kirk hopes to benefit more from his attacking abilities.

“Jordan with us on loan from St Johnstone towards the end of the season and is a very talented, quick and flexible player,” the Brechin gaffer told the club website.

“He is versatile and played in a number of positions for us.

“I see Jordan as an attacking player whether it’s on the wing or in a central position but you could see during his time on loan with us that he could do the dirty side of the game as well and can work back the pitch to help the team.

“He has a great attitude and is another player who is hungry to progress in the game. We want players with the right attitude and skillset and he has that.”

Player of ‘good pedigree’

Northcott has experience at various levels of the Scottish game with loan spells at BSC Glasgow (now Open Goal Broomhill FC) and at Forfar Athletic.

Boss Kirk believes his full-time experience with the Saints shows he is a player of quality.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and Jordan Northcott
“He has a good pedigree coming through at St Johnstone with full time football and he really enjoyed his loan on loan at Brechin last season which is why we’ve managed to bring him back,” he said.

“When the opportunity arose for him to come back and join us he was more than happy to do so.

“He is another player that will enhance the squad and make us stronger – we are delighted to have him on board.”

