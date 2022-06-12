Brechin City sign Jordan Northcott on permanent deal from St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City have signed forward Jordan Northcott on a permanent deal from St Johnstone.

The 20-year-old spent the end of last season on loan with the Glebe Park side, featuring nine times.

During his spell the Perth-born youngster won every game he was involved in, scoring once and setting up three goals.

‘Versatile player’

Although brought in on loan as an attacker, injury and absences meant he was deployed in various positions – including wing back.

This time boss Andy Kirk hopes to benefit more from his attacking abilities.

“Jordan with us on loan from St Johnstone towards the end of the season and is a very talented, quick and flexible player,” the Brechin gaffer told the club website.

“He is versatile and played in a number of positions for us.

“I see Jordan as an attacking player whether it’s on the wing or in a central position but you could see during his time on loan with us that he could do the dirty side of the game as well and can work back the pitch to help the team.

“He has a great attitude and is another player who is hungry to progress in the game. We want players with the right attitude and skillset and he has that.”

Player of ‘good pedigree’

Northcott has experience at various levels of the Scottish game with loan spells at BSC Glasgow (now Open Goal Broomhill FC) and at Forfar Athletic.

Boss Kirk believes his full-time experience with the Saints shows he is a player of quality.

“He has a good pedigree coming through at St Johnstone with full time football and he really enjoyed his loan on loan at Brechin last season which is why we’ve managed to bring him back,” he said.

“When the opportunity arose for him to come back and join us he was more than happy to do so.

“He is another player that will enhance the squad and make us stronger – we are delighted to have him on board.”