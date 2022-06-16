Michael McKenna vows Arbroath can push for Championship title again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna has reflected on a ‘painful’ end to the incredible 2021/22 season – but believes his side can do it all over again.

The Angus club’s fairytale ending was shattered twice; by Kilmarnock on the penultimate day of the Championship season before a heart-breaking play-off defeat on penalties to Inverness.

The Lichties have retained the bulk of their squad, with 14 of the heroes who ran Killie so close to the title continuing on for the new campaign.

Arbroath consistency could be key

McKenna feels consistency in the team could play a key factor this season. And he’s hopeful he and his teammates can put on another show for the Arbroath faithful.

“Now that we’ve been away and had a chance to reflect on the season as a whole – it was a painful way to end such a good season,” the 31-year-old said.

“Even with the team, we’d just got beat on penalties and we all went our separate ways.

“It wasn’t a great ending but time heals it.

“We hope we can do it again. We’ve got the core of the same squad here.

“From the outside, sometimes it doesn’t look like you’re signing a lot of players but not many teams hold on to their best players like us.

“Hopefully the come back and we’ll give them (the fans) our all to give them a season like last season.

“We’re capable of doing that.”

McKenna still taking accolades in

The Lichties talisman is about to enter his sixth season at the club and he will face a challenge to better his fifth.

The midfielder was the Championship’s top scorer and was voted the league’s best player by the sponsors and the PFA.

He also collected a couple of gongs at the Arbroath club awards.

McKenna admits he’s still not quite taken it all in.

🏆 Congratulations to @ArbroathFC's Michael McKenna who has been presented with the @cinchuk Championship player of the season award!#cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/jxF98QBA6J — SPFL (@spfl) May 12, 2022

“In my living room I’ve got about five trophies,” he explained. “It’s the most I’ve ever had.

“I’ll probably not appreciate that until I retire.

“It’s not until you speak to people you see how big an achievement it is to win the league and PFA player of the year in a full-time league.

“I never thought I’d be able to do it.

“It just shows you how we’ve come as a team and how this team has brought me on as a player.”