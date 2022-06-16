Michael McKenna vows Arbroath can push for Championship title again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Michael McKenna vows Arbroath can push for Championship title again

By Scott Lorimer
June 16 2022, 8.00am Updated: June 16 2022, 1.15pm
Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna.
Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna.

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna has reflected on a ‘painful’ end to the incredible 2021/22 season – but believes his side can do it all over again.

The Angus club’s fairytale ending was shattered twice; by Kilmarnock on the penultimate day of the Championship season before a heart-breaking play-off defeat on penalties to Inverness.

The Lichties have retained the bulk of their squad, with 14 of the heroes who ran Killie so close to the title continuing on for the new campaign.

Arbroath consistency could be key

McKenna feels consistency in the team could play a key factor this season. And he’s hopeful he and his teammates can put on another show for the Arbroath faithful.

“Now that we’ve been away and had a chance to reflect on the season as a whole – it was a painful way to end such a good season,” the 31-year-old said.

“Even with the team, we’d just got beat on penalties and we all went our separate ways.

The heroic Arbroath players after their defeat on penalties against Inverness.
The heroic Arbroath players after their defeat on penalties against Inverness.

“It wasn’t a great ending but time heals it.

“We hope we can do it again. We’ve got the core of the same squad here.

“From the outside, sometimes it doesn’t look like you’re signing a lot of players but not many teams hold on to their best players like us.

“Hopefully the come back and we’ll give them (the fans) our all to give them a season like last season.

“We’re capable of doing that.”

McKenna still taking accolades in

The Lichties talisman is about to enter his sixth season at the club and he will face a challenge to better his fifth.

The midfielder was the Championship’s top scorer and was voted the league’s best player by the sponsors and the PFA.

He also collected a couple of gongs at the Arbroath club awards.

McKenna admits he’s still not quite taken it all in.

“In my living room I’ve got about five trophies,” he explained. “It’s the most I’ve ever had.

“I’ll probably not appreciate that until I retire.

“It’s not until you speak to people you see how big an achievement it is to win the league and PFA player of the year in a full-time league.

“I never thought I’d be able to do it.

“It just shows you how we’ve come as a team and how this team has brought me on as a player.”

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell reveals Derek McInnes discussion before signing ex-Aberdeen kid

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]