Dunfermline 2022/23 SPFL League One fixtures in full as early derby clash looms

By Craig Cairns
June 17 2022, 9.00am
Dunfermline manager James McPake during his unveiling at East End Park
Dunfermline manager James McPake during his unveiling at East End Park

Dunfermline will host Alloa Athletic on the opening day of their 2022/23 League One campaign after the SPFL revealed their fixtures lists for the season ahead.

The Pars then travel to newly-promoted, and newly-rebranded, FC Edinburgh for their first away test.

Dunfermline’s maiden trip to local rivals Kelty Hearts comes in their fourth fixture, on August 20. They host fierce foes Falkirk on September 17.

Dunfermline will head into the new season under the guidance of James McPake following the departure of John Hughes at the end of last season.

Hughes had expressed his intention to stay on and guide the Pars back to the Championship but left the East End Park club days later.

John Hughes can hardly believe it as his side went down 1-0 to Arbroath.
Former Pars boss John Hughes failed to keep the side in the Championship

McPake joined after a spell at Dens Park which saw Dundee promoted to the Premiership via the play-offs during the 2020/21 season.

In the top flight McPake endured a tough spell, though things appeared to be on the up just ahead of his sacking, with wins over Peterhead in the Scottish Cup and at Tynecastle in the league.

His successor Mark McGhee failed to win a match until the side was effectively relegated.

Dunfermline Athletic fixtures in full

July 30: Alloa Athletic (H)

August 6: FC Edinburgh (A)

August 13: Montrose (H)

August 20: Kelty Hearts (A)

August 27: Airdrie (H)

September 3: Queen of the South (A)

September 10: Clyde (A)

September 17: Falkirk (H)

October 1: Peterhead (H)

October 8: Alloa Athletic (A)

October 15: FC Edinburgh (H)

October 22: Montrose (A)

October 29: Kelty Hearts (H)

November 5: Falkirk (A)

November 12: Clyde (H)

November 19: Peterhead (A)

December 3: Queen of the South (H)

December 17: Airdrie (A)

December 24: Kelty Hearts (A)

January 2: Falkirk (H)

January 7: FC Edinburgh (A)

January 14: Peterhead (H)

January 28: Clyde (A)

February 4: Montrose (H)

February 18: Airdrie (H)

February 25: Queen of the South (A)

March 4: Alloa Athletic (H)

March 11: Peterhead (A)

March 18: FC Edinburgh (H)

March 25: Montrose (A)

April 1: Kelty Hearts (H)

April 8: Falkirk (A)

April 15: Queen of the South (H)

April 22: Airdrie (A)

April 29: Clyde (H)

March 6: Alloa Athletic (A)

