Brechin City to host free open training session to let fans meet future stars

Brechin City are giving fans the opportunity to get an early glimpse of their new look side with an open training session.

The Angus club returned to preseason training last week and are readying themselves for their second campaign in the Highland League as they look to regain their SPFL status.

Free open session

Brechin are allowing fans to watch an open session at Glebe Park on Saturday (June 18) between 11am and 1pm.

The event is completely free to attend.

Supporters will also be given the opportunity to collect autographs or snap selfies with the players.

Boss Andy Kirk has made five additions to his squad already this summer and supporters are being offered the chance to see the future stars being put through their paces.

Kirk will run the session alongside assistant Stephen Simmons ahead of their first full preseason game the following week against Arbroath.

Season tickets on sale

The open session will also give fans the opportunity to purchase their season tickets for the upcoming campaign, which commences at the end of July.

Season ticket prices have been frozen from last year at £150 for adults and £100 for concessions.

Those under 16 can apply for a free season pass on the club website.

Season tickets grant entry to all Highland League fixtures but also the friendlies with Arbroath and Aberdeen on July 6.

Those unable to purchase their season passes at the open training session have further opportunities to do so on Tuesday June 21 and Thursday June 23 at Glebe from 7pm-9pm.