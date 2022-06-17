Raith Rovers 2022/23 SPFL Championship fixtures revealed in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers 2022/23 SPFL Championship fixtures revealed in full

By Craig Cairns
June 17 2022, 9.00am
Raith Rovers fixtures for 2022/23 have been revealed
Raith Rovers fixtures for 2022/23 have been revealed

Raith Rovers will begin their 2022/23 SPFL cinch Championship season with a trip to Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers before hosting title favourites Dundee.

The Kirkcaldy side, now under the guidance of Ian Murray following the departure of management team John McGlynn and Paul Smith to Falkirk, will then host Morton before facing Hamilton away from home.

Murray just missed out on promotion last season with Airdrie but, following their play-off defeat at the hands of Queen’s Park, he made the jump himself by taking the hot seat at Stark’s Park.

Murray has been quick to add to his squad and coaching staff, already bringing in right-back Ross Millen, midfielder Scott Brown and playmaker Dylan Easton. Assistant manager Scott Agnew follows Murray from Airdrie but will retire as a player for his new role.

Key cog in the midfield Brad Spencer has also extended his contract after injury curtailed his season last time out, while defender Christophe Berra will combine playing and coaching duties.

Brad Spencer has extended his stay at Stark’s Park

The new Raith manager earlier this month told Courier Sport there is no reason to fear Championship favourites Dundee going into the 2022/23 season.

He pointed to the same label being slapped on Falkirk ahead of the most recent League One campaign, who finished 6th.

Fixture list in full

July

30th – Cove Rangers (A)

August

8th – Dundee (H)

13th – Morton (H)

20th – Hamilton Academical (A)

27th – Partick Thistle (A)

September

3rd – Inverness CT (H)

10th – Arbroath (A)

17th – Ayr United (H)

October

1st – Queen’s Park (A)

8th – Cove Rangers (H)

15th – Morton (A)

22nd – Inverness CT (A)

29th – Partick Thistle (H)

November

5th – Hamilton Academical (H)

12th – Dundee (A)

19th – Queen’s Park (H)

December

3rd – Ayr United (A)

17th – Arbroath (H)

24th – Morton (H)

January

2nd – Hamilton Academical (A)

7th – Dundee (H)

14th – Cover Rangers (A)

28th – Inverness CT (H)

February

4th – Arbroath (A)

18th – Queen’s Park (A)

25th – Ayr United (H)

March

4th – Partick Thistle (A)

11th – Hamilton (H)

18th – Cove (H)

25th – Dundee (A)

April

1st – Queen’s Park (H)

8th – Inverness CT (A)

15th – Arbroath (H)

22nd – Morton (A)

29th – Ayr United (A)

May

5th – Partick Thistle (H)

Ian Murray sends ‘no fear’ warning to Dundee as new Raith Rovers boss insists ‘favourites’ tag counts for nothing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]