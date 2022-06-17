Raith Rovers 2022/23 SPFL Championship fixtures revealed in full

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers will begin their 2022/23 SPFL cinch Championship season with a trip to Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers before hosting title favourites Dundee.

The Kirkcaldy side, now under the guidance of Ian Murray following the departure of management team John McGlynn and Paul Smith to Falkirk, will then host Morton before facing Hamilton away from home.

Murray just missed out on promotion last season with Airdrie but, following their play-off defeat at the hands of Queen’s Park, he made the jump himself by taking the hot seat at Stark’s Park.

Murray has been quick to add to his squad and coaching staff, already bringing in right-back Ross Millen, midfielder Scott Brown and playmaker Dylan Easton. Assistant manager Scott Agnew follows Murray from Airdrie but will retire as a player for his new role.

Key cog in the midfield Brad Spencer has also extended his contract after injury curtailed his season last time out, while defender Christophe Berra will combine playing and coaching duties.

The new Raith manager earlier this month told Courier Sport there is no reason to fear Championship favourites Dundee going into the 2022/23 season.

He pointed to the same label being slapped on Falkirk ahead of the most recent League One campaign, who finished 6th.

Fixture list in full

July

30th – Cove Rangers (A)

August

8th – Dundee (H)

13th – Morton (H)

20th – Hamilton Academical (A)

27th – Partick Thistle (A)

September

3rd – Inverness CT (H)

10th – Arbroath (A)

17th – Ayr United (H)

October

1st – Queen’s Park (A)

8th – Cove Rangers (H)

15th – Morton (A)

22nd – Inverness CT (A)

29th – Partick Thistle (H)

November

5th – Hamilton Academical (H)

12th – Dundee (A)

19th – Queen’s Park (H)

December

3rd – Ayr United (A)

17th – Arbroath (H)

24th – Morton (H)

January

2nd – Hamilton Academical (A)

7th – Dundee (H)

14th – Cover Rangers (A)

28th – Inverness CT (H)

February

4th – Arbroath (A)

18th – Queen’s Park (A)

25th – Ayr United (H)

March

4th – Partick Thistle (A)

11th – Hamilton (H)

18th – Cove (H)

25th – Dundee (A)

April

1st – Queen’s Park (H)

8th – Inverness CT (A)

15th – Arbroath (H)

22nd – Morton (A)

29th – Ayr United (A)

May

5th – Partick Thistle (H)