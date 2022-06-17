Raith Rovers 2022/23 SPFL Championship fixtures revealed in full

Raith Rovers will begin their 2022/23 SPFL cinch Championship season with a trip to Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers before hosting title favourites Dundee.
The Kirkcaldy side, now under the guidance of Ian Murray following the departure of management team John McGlynn and Paul Smith to Falkirk, will then host Morton before facing Hamilton away from home.
Murray just missed out on promotion last season with Airdrie but, following their play-off defeat at the hands of Queen’s Park, he made the jump himself by taking the hot seat at Stark’s Park.
Murray has been quick to add to his squad and coaching staff, already bringing in right-back Ross Millen, midfielder Scott Brown and playmaker Dylan Easton. Assistant manager Scott Agnew follows Murray from Airdrie but will retire as a player for his new role.
Key cog in the midfield Brad Spencer has also extended his contract after injury curtailed his season last time out, while defender Christophe Berra will combine playing and coaching duties.
The new Raith manager earlier this month told Courier Sport there is no reason to fear Championship favourites Dundee going into the 2022/23 season.
He pointed to the same label being slapped on Falkirk ahead of the most recent League One campaign, who finished 6th.
Fixture list in full
July
30th – Cove Rangers (A)
August
8th – Dundee (H)
13th – Morton (H)
20th – Hamilton Academical (A)
27th – Partick Thistle (A)
September
3rd – Inverness CT (H)
10th – Arbroath (A)
17th – Ayr United (H)
October
1st – Queen’s Park (A)
8th – Cove Rangers (H)
15th – Morton (A)
22nd – Inverness CT (A)
29th – Partick Thistle (H)
November
5th – Hamilton Academical (H)
12th – Dundee (A)
19th – Queen’s Park (H)
December
3rd – Ayr United (A)
17th – Arbroath (H)
24th – Morton (H)
January
2nd – Hamilton Academical (A)
7th – Dundee (H)
14th – Cover Rangers (A)
28th – Inverness CT (H)
February
4th – Arbroath (A)
18th – Queen’s Park (A)
25th – Ayr United (H)
March
4th – Partick Thistle (A)
11th – Hamilton (H)
18th – Cove (H)
25th – Dundee (A)
April
1st – Queen’s Park (H)
8th – Inverness CT (A)
15th – Arbroath (H)
22nd – Morton (A)
29th – Ayr United (A)
May
5th – Partick Thistle (H)
