Kelty Hearts 2022/23 SPFL League One fixtures revealed in full

By Craig Cairns
June 17 2022, 10.33am Updated: June 17 2022, 10.39am
John Potter has been confirmed as the new Kelty Hearts manager
John Potter will guide Kelty Hearts in their first League One campaign

Kelty Hearts will start their first ever foray into League One with a home fixture versus Edinburgh City after they raise the League Two flag at New Central Park.

The Maroon Machine swept the floor with much of what was before them last season, their first in League Two. They amassed 81 points in Scotland’s fourth tier — 21 more than their nearest rivals — and a goal difference of +40.

That was under the management of Kevin Thomson, but the 2021/22 League Two manager of the season has since left the club to pursue another challenge.

He has been replaced by John Potter, who has spent most of his coaching career as an assistant — to Jack Ross at Sunderland and Hibernian, and more recently to Owen Coyle at Queen’s Park.

Kelty celebrate winning League Two

There he played a role in ensuring his old club Dunfermline, where he spent two spells as a player and one as a manager, would be joining Kelty in League One for the upcoming campaign.

Queen’s saw off the Pars in the semi-final of the Championship play-off semi-final, and now Potter will be the man in charge at New Central Park when the sides meet in what are expected to be fiercely contested derbies.

Fixture list in full

July/August

July 30: Edinburgh City (H)

August 6: Alloa (A)

August 13: Clyde (A)

August 20: Dunfermline (H)

August 27: Montrose (A)

September

September 3: Falkirk (H)

September 10: Queen of the South (H)

September 17: Peterhead (A)

October

October 1: Airdrieonians (H)

October 8: Edinburgh City (A)

October 15: Clyde (H)

October 22: Falkirk (A)

October 29: Dunfermline (A)

November

November 5: Alloa Athletic (H)

November 12: Montrose (H)

November 19: Airdrieonians (A)

December

December 3: Peterhead (H)

December 17: Queen of the South (A)

December 24: Dunfermline (H)

January 2023

January 2: Alloa Athletic (A)

January 7: Clyde (A)

January 14: Airdrieonians (H)

January 28: Montrose (A)

February

February 4: Falkirk (H)

February 18: Queen of the South (H)

February 25: Peterhead (A)

March

March 4: Edinburgh City (H)

March 11: Airdrieonians (A)

March 18: Montrose (H)

March 25: Falkirk (A)

April

April 1: Dunfermline (A)

April 8: Clyde (H)

April 15: Alloa Athletic (H)

April 22: Edinburgh City (A)

April 29: Peterhead (H)

May

May 6: Queen of the South (A)

