Arbroath fixtures: 2022/23 Championship season starts with west coast away trip

Arbroath kick off their 2022/23 SPFL cinch Championship season away to Ayr United.

The Lichties travel to Somerset Park on July 30 before hosting Inverness the following week.

Dick Campbell’s men first face nearest rivals Dundee in the third game of the season at Dens Park on August 13.

The two sides face off again October 8, before a New Year ‘derby’ on Monday January 2.

Arbroath won’t have to travel too far around the festive period with a home tie against Queens Park on Christmas Eve before their short trip to Dens Park the following week.

They will end the season with at home to Hamilton on Friday May 5.

The Angus side will look for a repeat of their odds-defying campaign last time round where they finished just two points behind title winners Kilmarnock.

They scored the most foals in the league, lost just five games all season and had one of the best defensive records in the division.

As ever, their main goal will be to cement their place in the division before any thoughts turn to promotion.

Dick Campbell takes charge for his seventh season at the helm. The veteran gaffer has admitted he has a job on his hands to replace some of the top talent to have departed.

But with 16 players already signed up for the campaign, Campbell has a solid foundation to build upon.

Fixture list in full

July 30 – Ayr United (A)

August 6 – Inverness (H)

August 13 – Dundee (A)

August 20 – Queen’s Park (H)

August 27 – Hamilton (A)

September 3 – Partick Thistle (H)

September 10 – Raith Rovers (A)

September 17 – Morton (A)

October 1 – Cove Rangers (A)

October 8 – Dundee (H)

October 15 – Queen’s Park (A)

October 22 – Hamilton (H)

October 29 – Ayr United (H)

November 5 – Inverness (A)

November 12 – Cover Rangers (H)

November 19 – Partick Thistle (A)

December 3 – Morton (H)

December 17 – Raith Rovers (A)

December 24 – Queen’s Park (H)

January 2 – Dundee (A)

January 7 – Inverness (H)

January 14 – Ayr United (A)

January 28 – Morton (A)

February 4 – Raith Rovers (H)

February 18 – Cover Rangers (A)

February 25 – Partick Thistle (H)

March 4 – Hamilton (A)

March 11 – Inverness (A)

March 18 – Morton (H)

March 25 – Queen’s Park (A)

April 1 – Ayr United (H)

April 8 – Dundee (H)

April 15 – Raith Rovers (A)

April 22 – Cove Rangers (H)

April 29 – Partick Thistle (A)

May 5 – Hamilton (H)