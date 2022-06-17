East Fife 2022/23 League Two fixtures in full as Stevie Crawford eyes promotion with Methil men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
East Fife 2022/23 League Two fixtures in full as Stevie Crawford eyes promotion with Methil men

By Alan Temple
June 17 2022, 9.28am
East Fife's Bayview home

East Fife’s bid to bounce back from relegation to League Two will begin with a testing trip to face Elgin City on July 30.

The Fifers’ opening home fixture sees them welcome newly-promoted Bonnyrigg Rose to Methil.

Stevie Crawford succeeded Darren Young as Bayview boss last November but was unable to guide them to League One safety.

He will now be eyeing promotion at the first time of asking. 

East Fife’s League Two fixtures in full

July 30: Elgin City (A)

August 6: Bonnyrigg Rose (H)

August 13: Albion Rovers (A)

August 20: Forfar Athletic (H)

August 27: Stranraer (A)

September 3: Dumbarton (H)

September 10: Stenhousemuir (H)

September 17: Annan Athletic (A)

October 1: Stirling Albion (H)

October 8: Forfar Athletic (A)

October 15: Bonnyrigg Rose (A)

October 29: Elgin City (H)

November 5: Stenhousemuir (A)

November 12: Albion Rovers (H)

November 19: Stirling Albion (A)

December 3: Annan Athletic (H)

December 17: Stranraer (H)

December 24: Dumbarton (A)

January 2: Bonnyrigg Rose (H)

January 7: Elgin City (A)

January 14: Stenhousemuir (H)

January 28: Annan Athletic (A)

February 4: Stirling Albion (H)

February 11: Albion Rovers (A)

February 18: Dumbarton (H)

February 25: Stranraer (A)

March 4: Forfar Athletic (H)

March 11: Stenhousemuir (A)

March 18: Bonnyrigg Rose (A)

March 25: Elgin City (H)

April 1: Annan Athletic (H)

April 8: Stirling Albion (A)

April 15: Stranraer (H)

April 22: Dumbarton (A)

April 29: Albion Rovers (H)

May 6: Forfar Athletic (A)

Dundee United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife named amongst founder members of new Scottish Women’s Premier League

