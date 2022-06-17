East Fife 2022/23 League Two fixtures in full as Stevie Crawford eyes promotion with Methil men

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife’s bid to bounce back from relegation to League Two will begin with a testing trip to face Elgin City on July 30.

The Fifers’ opening home fixture sees them welcome newly-promoted Bonnyrigg Rose to Methil.

Stevie Crawford succeeded Darren Young as Bayview boss last November but was unable to guide them to League One safety.

He will now be eyeing promotion at the first time of asking.

East Fife’s League Two fixtures in full

July 30: Elgin City (A)

August 6: Bonnyrigg Rose (H)

August 13: Albion Rovers (A)

August 20: Forfar Athletic (H)

August 27: Stranraer (A)

September 3: Dumbarton (H)

September 10: Stenhousemuir (H)

September 17: Annan Athletic (A)

October 1: Stirling Albion (H)

October 8: Forfar Athletic (A)

October 15: Bonnyrigg Rose (A)

October 29: Elgin City (H)

November 5: Stenhousemuir (A)

November 12: Albion Rovers (H)

November 19: Stirling Albion (A)

December 3: Annan Athletic (H)

December 17: Stranraer (H)

December 24: Dumbarton (A)

January 2: Bonnyrigg Rose (H)

January 7: Elgin City (A)

January 14: Stenhousemuir (H)

January 28: Annan Athletic (A)

February 4: Stirling Albion (H)

February 11: Albion Rovers (A)

February 18: Dumbarton (H)

February 25: Stranraer (A)

March 4: Forfar Athletic (H)

March 11: Stenhousemuir (A)

March 18: Bonnyrigg Rose (A)

March 25: Elgin City (H)

April 1: Annan Athletic (H)

April 8: Stirling Albion (A)

April 15: Stranraer (H)

April 22: Dumbarton (A)

April 29: Albion Rovers (H)

May 6: Forfar Athletic (A)