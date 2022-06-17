Montrose fixtures: Gable Endies kick off 2022/23 League One season with clash against promotion chasers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose start their League One campaign against Falkirk.

The Gable Endies travel travel to face the Bairns on July 30 before hosting League One new boys Queen of the South the following week.

Boss Stewart Petrie, a Dunfermline legend, will come up against his former side for the first time the following week on August 13 at East End Park.

The Links Park side enjoyed one of their best seasons in recent history last time around, but will have a job on their hands if they want to make the play-offs once more.

League One looks to be an intriguing contest with the Pars, Falkirk, Queen of the South and even Kelty Hearts vying for promotion to the Championship.

Montrose suffered late heartbreak in astonishing fashion in May’s play-offs, with Airdrie coming back from two goals down in their second leg to win 6-5 on aggregate.

Petrie will hope his side have put that behind them to cement their place in the division once more, before looking to challenge for promotion.

Montrose fixtures in full

July/August

30/07: Falkirk (A)

06/08: Queen of the South (H)

13/08: Dunfermline Athletic (A)

20/08: Clyde (H)

27/08: Kelty Hearts (H)

September

03/09: Peterhead (A)

10/09: Airdrieonians (H)

17/09: Alloa Athletic (A)

October

01/10: Edinburgh City (H)

08/10: Clyde (A)

15/10: Falkirk (H)

22/10: Dunfermline Athletic (H)

29/10: Airdrieonians (A)

November

05/11: Peterhead (H)

12/11: Kelty Hearts (A)

19/11: Queen of the South (A)

December

03/12: Alloa Athletic (H)

17/12: Edinburgh City (A)

24/12: Airdrieonians (H)

January 2023

02/01: Peterhead (A)

07/01: Falkirk (A)

14/01: Queen of the South (H)

28/01: Kelty Hearts (H)

February

04/02: Dunfermline Athletic (A)

18/02: Edinburgh City (H)

25/02: Alloa Athletic (A)

March

04/03: Clyde (H)

11/03: Falkirk (H)

18/03: Kelty Hearts (A)

25/03: Dunfermline Athletic (H)

April

01/04: Edinburgh City (A)

08/04: Airdrieonians (A)

15/04: Peterhead (H)

22/04: Queen of the South (A)

29/04: Alloa Athletic (H)

May

06/05: Clyde (A)