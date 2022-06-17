Dick Campbell reveals recruitment focus at Arbroath as ‘another four or five’ stars targeted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell reveals recruitment focus at Arbroath as ‘another four or five’ stars targeted

By Scott Lorimer
June 17 2022, 5.00pm
Dick Campbell is looking to add a few more faces to his Arbroath squad.
Dick Campbell is looking to add a few more faces to his Arbroath squad.

Arbroath boss Dick Campell is putting all his efforts into bringing new players to the club ahead of another tilt at the Championship.

The fixtures for the 2022/23 season were revealed on Friday, handing the Lichties an away trip to Ayr United on the first day of the season.

Last year’s second tier runners-up will then host Inverness before visiting nearest rivals Dundee.

Focus on getting new Arbroath players

Campbell is relishing the challenge of the new campaign, but says his main priority right now is adding to his squad.

“There are no complaints over the fixtures,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“We’ve got four out of the last six games at home.

Keaghan Jacobs is one of Arbroath's new recruits.
Keaghan Jacobs is one of Arbroath's new recruits.

“It’s fascinating to think we finished above all of the teams there last season. It brings home how good a season we had.

“But we need to get players.

“I’m happy with the players that I’ve signed and I’ve got a few fingers in different pies but I’m needing another four or five before the season starts.”

Pre-season well under way

Campbell has brought in three players already, bringing his squad up to 16.

The Lichties gaffer also has an attacking midfielder training with his side, who have begun pre-season training, albeit with some players still missing.

Campbell will run the rule over his trialist, who has come up from England, over the next couple of weeks.

“Half of the players are still on holiday,” Campbell said. “We are part-time, we don’t own them.

“Their work dictates when they get holidays. They’ve got families and if you’re a school teacher, you don’t get holidays until the end of June.

“We start on July 9, my players are only getting a few weeks of a break. We’ll be using the League Cup group section to build up their fitness.

“As they’ve only had a short time off it wasn’t like they were going to come back overweight or anything.

“When I played, it was about 14 weeks – you could come back a stone heavier.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
