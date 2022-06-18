Stewart Petrie relishing Dunfermline return as Montrose boss roars ‘bring it on’ ahead of new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stewart Petrie relishing Dunfermline return as Montrose boss roars ‘bring it on’ ahead of new season

By Scott Lorimer
June 18 2022, 8.00am
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has declared ‘bring it on’ after his side were handed three League One challengers as opponents in the opening weeks of the season.

The 2022/23 fixtures have given the Gable Endies an away trip to Falkirk on the opening day of the campaign, before hosting Queen of the South, then a trip to Dunfermline.

Petrie, though, is looking forward to the challenge and is not fazed by the tricky start to the campaign.

League One is going to be good

Nevertheless, the Montrose gaffer’s first thought is about securing their League One status, before dreaming of any promotion places.

“It shows how good the league is going to be this year when you are away to Falkirk and then Dunfermline in the first weeks of the season, while playing Queen of the South at home,” he told Courier Sport.

Montrose will hope to make the 2022/23 season one to remember.
Montrose will hope to make the 2022/23 season one to remember.

“I’ve no doubt the three of them will be favourites, along with Airdrie.

“We’re not going to kid on there will be easy games but we need to play them at some point of the season so why not in the first games of the season?

“As I’ve said every year, our aim is 8th place and anything else is a bonus.”

Dunfermline return

Petrie is also relishing the opportunity to return to East End Park with his Montrose side.

The 52-year-old played nearly 270 games for the Fifers over a 10-year spell. The Pars legend has faced his former side as assistant boss at Arbroath in 2010, but never as a manager.

“I’ve never been there for Montrose,” Petrie said. “I was there for two of our first games at Arbroath were in Dunfermline, that’s going back a few years right enough.

“It’s always great to go back to East end Park.

“I went down towards the end of the season to get a look at them in case we got them in the play-offs.

“It’s a special place for me but we’ll be going down there and we won’t be doing them any favours.”

