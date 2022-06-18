Gary Irvine ready to pull on boots once more as Forfar boss targets League Two title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Gary Irvine ready to pull on boots once more as Forfar boss targets League Two title

By Scott Lorimer
June 18 2022, 12.00pm
Forfar boss Gary Irvine
Forfar boss Gary Irvine

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine has set his sights on the League Two title as he looks to get out of the division at the second time of asking.

The Loons – and the rest of the league – were blown away by winners Kelty Hearts last season, with the Angus club falling short in the play-offs.

However, with the Fife side out of the picture, Irvine believes others in the league will fancy their chances for the top spot.

Winning mindset

“Kelty were in the league last year and everyone knew of the financial backing they had and the players the managed to attract, but we will have the exact same mindset,” he told Courier Sport.

“I went in to last season with the drive to challenge for the league.

“It’s the mindset I had as a player; I wanted to win and do as well as I could.

“That will be what I instil into the players this season.

“We will be having a good go at the league and look to gain that promotion.

“Yeah, we won’t have to face Kelty, but all of the other teams will be saying the exact same. We are no different.”

Irvine looks out his boots once more

Meanwhile, Irvine has confirmed he and first team coach Gary Harkins will be available to pull on their boots once more.

The pair, both 37, will be registered as players for the upcoming campaign.

Harkins featured quite extensively towards the end of the last season, due to injuries in the squad, while illness meant Irvine missed out.

Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine
Gary Irvine will register himself as a player once more.

But the Loons boss says they will only be used in emergency situations as he looks to fill up his side with younger talent.

“If your legs are still wanting to do it and with our experience we’ll always be there for the group,” Irvine said.

“Worst case scenario and in emergencies, we will be there for the club.

“I don’t see any harm in it.

“I’ll be in that mindset but if I’ve got players that I’m confident in and have a strong squad keeping myself and Gary at the side of the pitch then I see that as more beneficial for the club.”

Forfar Athletic fixtures: 2022/23 season begins away at League Two newcomers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]