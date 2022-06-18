Gary Irvine ready to pull on boots once more as Forfar boss targets League Two title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine has set his sights on the League Two title as he looks to get out of the division at the second time of asking.

The Loons – and the rest of the league – were blown away by winners Kelty Hearts last season, with the Angus club falling short in the play-offs.

However, with the Fife side out of the picture, Irvine believes others in the league will fancy their chances for the top spot.

Winning mindset

“Kelty were in the league last year and everyone knew of the financial backing they had and the players the managed to attract, but we will have the exact same mindset,” he told Courier Sport.

“I went in to last season with the drive to challenge for the league.

“It’s the mindset I had as a player; I wanted to win and do as well as I could.

“That will be what I instil into the players this season.

“We will be having a good go at the league and look to gain that promotion.

“Yeah, we won’t have to face Kelty, but all of the other teams will be saying the exact same. We are no different.”

Irvine looks out his boots once more

Meanwhile, Irvine has confirmed he and first team coach Gary Harkins will be available to pull on their boots once more.

The pair, both 37, will be registered as players for the upcoming campaign.

Harkins featured quite extensively towards the end of the last season, due to injuries in the squad, while illness meant Irvine missed out.

But the Loons boss says they will only be used in emergency situations as he looks to fill up his side with younger talent.

“If your legs are still wanting to do it and with our experience we’ll always be there for the group,” Irvine said.

“Worst case scenario and in emergencies, we will be there for the club.

“I don’t see any harm in it.

“I’ll be in that mindset but if I’ve got players that I’m confident in and have a strong squad keeping myself and Gary at the side of the pitch then I see that as more beneficial for the club.”