James McPake praises ‘real togetherness’ at Dunfermline after joining fans for BREAKFAST at East End Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

James McPake praises ‘real togetherness’ at Dunfermline after joining fans for BREAKFAST at East End Park

By Craig Cairns
June 17 2022, 5.41pm Updated: June 17 2022, 5.43pm
New Dunfermline boss James McPake
Dunfermline manager James McPake

Dunfermline manger James McPake has praised the “real togetherness” at the club and insisted any suggestion his side are among the favourites for League One “means nothing”.

Speaking after the release of fixtures for the upcoming SPFL League One campaign, McPake was reluctant to pick out any tie in particular as being key this far in advance.

The only period of the calendar which drew his attention was the festive season, for the sake of the manager’s young girls.

Dunfermline travel to take on local rivals Kelty Hearts on Christmas Eve, then don’t play again until they face Falkirk on January 2nd.

“I’ll need to make sure I’m back in time [on Christmas Eve] to lock the door for Santa,” joked McPake.

“It’s great that the fixtures are out. You get the feeling again that the season is coming around. It just gives you that wee buzz for the games starting, I’m looking forward to it.

Earlier in the day the club held a breakfast event which supporters could attend for rolls and hot drinks as the fixtures were released, in a noticeable bid to engage with the wider community.

There, club legend Jim Leishman was the compere, introducing McPake — who continues to call his old boss “gaffer” after their time together at Livingston — and new signings Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton to the audience.

At one point, Leishman’s questioning was interrupted by the ringtone from his phone. “See that Sir Alex,” he quipped as he silenced it and returned it to his top pocket.

“There seems to be a real togetherness here that I’m liking,” added McPake, “but we need to build on that.

“We’re doing this for everyone, not just the players. We’re doing it for the full football club – and ultimately who we do it for is the fans. Which I know is a cliché, but it’s the truth.”

Dunfermline go into the new season among the favourites for League One but will face stiff competition from one or all of Falkirk, Queen of the South, Airdrie Montrose and Kelty Hearts.

However, McPake stressed that these tags will mean nothing when the campaign kicks off on July 30 at home to Alloa Athletic.

“We take each day as it comes. It’s a tough, tough league. I’ve had it, I’ve experienced it with Dundee, being one the favourites. It means nothing. It doesn’t guarantee you get out the league.

“We focus only on Dunfermline and that’s it. We focus on getting three points on a Saturday. The outside noise we can’t control.

“The one thing I will say is we are in this league for a reason: because we weren’t good enough last season to stay in the Championship.”

James McPake addresses Graham Dorrans Dunfermline future as former Dundee midfielder ‘rolls back the years’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]