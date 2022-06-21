Former Raith Rovers favourite joins Kelty Hearts’ coaching team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have added former Raith Rovers stopper David McGurn to their coaching staff.

The 41-year-old made 256 appearances between the sticks for the Stark’s Park side, becoming a fans’ favourite.

He spent two spells at the Rovers, the second as a player-coach before becoming the goalkeeping coach at Cowdenbeath.

McGurn, who also had spells with Morton and on loan at Stranraer, will now take up the same role as part of John Potter’s backroom staff.

“David is very well known and well respected across the game,” said managing director Andy Barrowman.

“When we heard he was available it was an easy decision.

𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒, 𝐃𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐌𝐂𝐆𝐔𝐑𝐍🧤 The 41-year-old joins John Potter’s backroom staff as the club’s new goalkeeping coach. Welcome to New Central Park David!🤝🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/Q7WMOxU41F — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) June 20, 2022

“He and John really hit it off – they didn’t know each other but their paths have crossed many times over their careers.”

McGurn will not be part of the playing squad but can be called upon in emergencies, as he was at Cowdenbeath and during an emergency loan at Falkirk last year.

Kelty Hearts’ preseason kicks off on Friday at home to Partick Thistle and next week they will travel to Glenrothes before taking on McGurn’s former club Raith at New Central Park.