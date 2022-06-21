Montrose boss Stewart Petrie targets ‘3 or 4’ signings but says young players are capable if called upon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has revealed that he is targeting at least three players to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Gable Endies made moves at the end of last season to ensure the bulk of the team was under contract for at least the next year.

While other clubs have been announcing new additions, the Links Park side have yet to reveal any new players.

However, boss Petrie already has 18 players on the books from the last campaign.

Returning players like new signings

The Mo gaffer told Courier Sport that, as a result, he is taking his time to bring in the right players.

“The vast majority of the squad is there,” Petrie said.

“From our point of view, Kerr Waddell coming back into the squad is like a new player for us. He’s been out since November.

“Martin Rennie is coming into the squad like another new player. He played two games last year.

“Aidan Quinn is back in training as well; he missed the last six weeks of the season.

“Matty Allan won’t make the start of the season, unfortunately.

“We’re still looking to bring players in, we have to be patient though as we want to bring the right ones in.

“We’ve targeted three or four at the moment so we’ll have to see how that goes over the coming weeks.”

Montrose have good youth options

The Gable Endies have also been boosted by a number of young players extending their stays with the Montrose FC Academy.

Sixteen youngsters have penned new contracts with the club.

Four of those (Cameron Middleton, Tristan Baxter, Luca Giacomini and Callum Grant) all featured in the club’s final game of the season against Alloa, before the play-offs.

BAXTER SIGNS NEW CONTRACT The club are delighted to announce that Tristan Baxter has penned a new one year deal to extend his stay at the club pic.twitter.com/XljADZFS5E — Montrose FC Club Academy (@MontroseFCYouth) June 2, 2022

Petrie said there may be an opportunity for them in the coming months.

“There might be a chance for them in the Premier Sports Cup,” he said.

“They did fine when they came in last season.

“If we get the squad up to where we need it to be their chances will be limited. But if they are called upon it is not an issue.

“If we can keep pushing that on and get one or two coming through in the next couple of years, that will be fantastic.”