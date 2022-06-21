Montrose boss Stewart Petrie targets ‘3 or 4’ signings but says young players are capable if called upon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie targets ‘3 or 4’ signings but says young players are capable if called upon

By Scott Lorimer
June 21 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has revealed that he is targeting at least three players to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Gable Endies made moves at the end of last season to ensure the bulk of the team was under contract for at least the next year.

While other clubs have been announcing new additions, the Links Park side have yet to reveal any new players.

However, boss Petrie already has 18 players on the books from the last campaign.

Returning players like new signings

The Mo gaffer told Courier Sport that, as a result, he is taking his time to bring in the right players.

“The vast majority of the squad is there,” Petrie said.

“From our point of view, Kerr Waddell coming back into the squad is like a new player for us. He’s been out since November.

Petrie says the return of players, like Kerr Waddell, from injury will feel like new signings.

“Martin Rennie is coming into the squad like another new player. He played two games last year.

“Aidan Quinn is back in training as well; he missed the last six weeks of the season.

“Matty Allan won’t make the start of the season, unfortunately.

“We’re still looking to bring players in, we have to be patient though as we want to bring the right ones in.

“We’ve targeted three or four at the moment so we’ll have to see how that goes over the coming weeks.”

Montrose have good youth options

The Gable Endies have also been boosted by a number of young players extending their stays with the Montrose FC Academy.

Sixteen youngsters have penned new contracts with the club.

Four of those (Cameron Middleton, Tristan Baxter, Luca Giacomini and Callum Grant) all featured in the club’s final game of the season against Alloa, before the play-offs.

Petrie said there may be an opportunity for them in the coming months.

“There might be a chance for them in the Premier Sports Cup,” he said.

“They did fine when they came in last season.

“If we get the squad up to where we need it to be their chances will be limited. But if they are called upon it is not an issue.

“If we can keep pushing that on and get one or two coming through in the next couple of years, that will be fantastic.”

Montrose fixtures: Gable Endies kick off 2022/23 League One season with clash against promotion chasers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]