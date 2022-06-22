Craig Levein lifts lid on Brechin City role as former Scotland boss hails ‘refreshing’ Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Craig Levein lifts lid on Brechin City role as former Scotland boss hails ‘refreshing’ Highland League

By Scott Lorimer
June 22 2022, 8.00am
Craig Levein carries out a director of football-style role at Brechin.
Craig Levein carries out a director of football-style role at Brechin.

Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein hailed the ‘refreshing’ nature of the Highland League with Brechin City.

The 57-year-old has taken charge of teams in some of the biggest opponents in European football.

Now he finds himself in an advisory role for the Angus club as they look to win back their place in the SPFL.

‘I just help out at Brechin’

Levein took on the director of football-style role last summer after being approached by good friend and Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie.

He admits his position is not as ‘hands on’ his similar role at Hearts but he is always there to assist first team coach Andy Kirk.

Craig Levein and Andy Kirk worked together at Hearts
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk worked together at Hearts

“Andy is the one who is making the decisions, doing the training and identifying how we want to play and putting that into practice,” Levein told Courier Sport.

“My job is just helping him, in a number of ways. I’m there to give some advice, if required.

“I go to all the training sessions and matches, I very occasionally miss one.

“Andy uses me as a sounding board. Sometimes he uses me to contact people at clubs to see if I can get deals done. I see it as a role giving Andy access to my experience.

“But it’s not exactly the same as my director of football job at Hearts.”

‘Refreshing’ football in Highland League

Prior to his role with Brechin, Levein was also in charge of the Jambos until October 2019.

After nearly two years away from the game he returned, albeit in the fifth-tier of Scottish football.

Rather than turn his nose up at the lower standard of the game, Levein admits he likes the blood and thunder nature of the Highland League as it reminds him of his playing days.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “People in the Highland League have been hugely welcoming.

“The football has been good. It’s probably like football in the 80s.

Craig Levein in action for Hearts in the 1986 Scottish Cup semi-final. He says the Highland League reminds him of that era.
Craig Levein in action for Hearts in the 1986 Scottish Cup semi-final. He says the Highland League reminds him of that era.

“There is a lot of stuff that has crept into the professional game which is about getting away with what you can.

“In the Highland League it’s raw, old-fashioned, competitive and tough.

“The referees are willing to let quite a lot of things go.

“It’s slightly different to league football. For me, that has become sanitized and you’re barely allowed to make a strong tackle without a yellow or red card flashed.

“I have found the Highland League to be refreshing, in that regard.

“In every game that I’ve watched there’s a consistency and I quite like it.”

Brechin City new boy recalls shock of seeing former Scotland boss Craig Levein scout him at Dundee junior ground

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]