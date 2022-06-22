Craig Levein lifts lid on Brechin City role as former Scotland boss hails ‘refreshing’ Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein hailed the ‘refreshing’ nature of the Highland League with Brechin City.

The 57-year-old has taken charge of teams in some of the biggest opponents in European football.

Now he finds himself in an advisory role for the Angus club as they look to win back their place in the SPFL.

‘I just help out at Brechin’

Levein took on the director of football-style role last summer after being approached by good friend and Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie.

He admits his position is not as ‘hands on’ his similar role at Hearts but he is always there to assist first team coach Andy Kirk.

“Andy is the one who is making the decisions, doing the training and identifying how we want to play and putting that into practice,” Levein told Courier Sport.

“My job is just helping him, in a number of ways. I’m there to give some advice, if required.

“I go to all the training sessions and matches, I very occasionally miss one.

“Andy uses me as a sounding board. Sometimes he uses me to contact people at clubs to see if I can get deals done. I see it as a role giving Andy access to my experience.

“But it’s not exactly the same as my director of football job at Hearts.”

‘Refreshing’ football in Highland League

Prior to his role with Brechin, Levein was also in charge of the Jambos until October 2019.

After nearly two years away from the game he returned, albeit in the fifth-tier of Scottish football.

Rather than turn his nose up at the lower standard of the game, Levein admits he likes the blood and thunder nature of the Highland League as it reminds him of his playing days.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “People in the Highland League have been hugely welcoming.

“The football has been good. It’s probably like football in the 80s.

“There is a lot of stuff that has crept into the professional game which is about getting away with what you can.

“In the Highland League it’s raw, old-fashioned, competitive and tough.

“The referees are willing to let quite a lot of things go.

“It’s slightly different to league football. For me, that has become sanitized and you’re barely allowed to make a strong tackle without a yellow or red card flashed.

“I have found the Highland League to be refreshing, in that regard.

“In every game that I’ve watched there’s a consistency and I quite like it.”