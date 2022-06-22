‘That’s hot’ – Dunfermline fans react to launch of new home kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

‘That’s hot’ – Dunfermline fans react to launch of new home kit

By Craig Cairns
June 22 2022, 7.19pm
Dunfermline Athletic's Lewis McCann models the new home shirt
Dunfermline Athletic's Lewis McCann models the new home shirt

Dunfermline have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2022/23 season – a modern twist on an iconic design that has gone down well with supporters.

Fans who attended tonight’s supporters’ meeting were given an exclusive first look at the new kit before the kit was revealed on social media.

The new Joma home shirt sports the iconic black pinstripes, complete with a traditional collar which has the year the club was founded behind the neck in red.

The home kit for the 202/23 season will have white shorts and white socks with black hoops.

Local boys Chris Hamilton, Matty Todd and Lewis McCann were the men’s players to model the kit for its launch.

From left: Dunfermline’s Matty Todd, Lewis McCann and Chris Hamilton

Sammi Connell, Lauryn Hynd and Elaine Waugh of Dunfermline Athletic Ladies also posed in the new kit.

The Pars faithful took to social media to express their views on the new kit.

Within seconds of the post being shared on Twitter, one supporter simply replied: “Wow.”

Another quoted the tweet, adding a picture of Sammy the Tammy with the caption: “PINSTRIPES ARE BACK BABY.”

The kit was labelled by one Pars fan as “phenomenal”, while another replied with “that’s hot”.

In a statement, the club said: “We again proudly carry SRJ Windows as our lead kit sponsor and we thank them for their continued support.

“Our 2023 kit launch campaign centres around the foundations of our club.

“On the pitch we are building a young, exciting team, many who have grown up supporting the famous black and white.

From left: Dunfermline Athletic Ladies’ Elaine Waugh, Sammi Connell and Lauryn Hynd

“Off the pitch, our academy rebuild is well under way and the Pars Foundation work in our home city goes from strength to strength.

“In the year in which Dunfermline has been recognised as a city, the bond between the city, the club and its community remains as strong as ever.”

The kit is available to purchase online and from the DAFC Club shop from tomorrow.

It is available from age 2 to 4XL. Prices start from £35 for children and £45 for adults.

Dunfermline will launch their away kit next week.

BREAKING: Dunfermline appoint St Johnstone cup-winning captain and ex-Dundee No2 as assistant boss

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]