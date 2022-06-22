‘That’s hot’ – Dunfermline fans react to launch of new home kit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2022/23 season – a modern twist on an iconic design that has gone down well with supporters.

Fans who attended tonight’s supporters’ meeting were given an exclusive first look at the new kit before the kit was revealed on social media.

The new Joma home shirt sports the iconic black pinstripes, complete with a traditional collar which has the year the club was founded behind the neck in red.

The home kit for the 202/23 season will have white shorts and white socks with black hoops.

Local boys Chris Hamilton, Matty Todd and Lewis McCann were the men’s players to model the kit for its launch.

Sammi Connell, Lauryn Hynd and Elaine Waugh of Dunfermline Athletic Ladies also posed in the new kit.

The Pars faithful took to social media to express their views on the new kit.

Within seconds of the post being shared on Twitter, one supporter simply replied: “Wow.”

wow — lewis weir (@lewis_dafc) June 22, 2022

Another quoted the tweet, adding a picture of Sammy the Tammy with the caption: “PINSTRIPES ARE BACK BABY.”

The kit was labelled by one Pars fan as “phenomenal”, while another replied with “that’s hot”.

That’s hot — Jacob 🇾🇪 (@DAFC_Jacob) June 22, 2022

In a statement, the club said: “We again proudly carry SRJ Windows as our lead kit sponsor and we thank them for their continued support.

“Our 2023 kit launch campaign centres around the foundations of our club.

“On the pitch we are building a young, exciting team, many who have grown up supporting the famous black and white.

“Off the pitch, our academy rebuild is well under way and the Pars Foundation work in our home city goes from strength to strength.

“In the year in which Dunfermline has been recognised as a city, the bond between the city, the club and its community remains as strong as ever.”

The kit is available to purchase online and from the DAFC Club shop from tomorrow.

It is available from age 2 to 4XL. Prices start from £35 for children and £45 for adults.

Dunfermline will launch their away kit next week.