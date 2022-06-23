Campbell twins relishing Brechin City return as Ian outlines what Arbroath fans can expect to see at Glebe Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Campbell twins relishing Brechin City return as Ian outlines what Arbroath fans can expect to see at Glebe Park

By Scott Lorimer
June 23 2022, 5.15pm
Dick (left) and Ian Campbell pictured in charge of Brechin City in 2002.
Dick (left) and Ian Campbell pictured in charge of Brechin City in 2002.

Arbroath management duo of Dick and Ian Campbell are relishing the opportunity of a return to Brechin City this weekend.

The pair spent more than 20 years combined with the Glebe Park side throughout their playing and management careers.

Dick played nearly 160 games for the side between 1977 and 1983, then later spent five years as manager before joining Partick Thistle.

His brother, ‘Pink’, featured nearly 300 times over a seven-year spell and remains the club’s record scorer with 131 goals.

Ian Campbell celebrates Brechin's Second Division title win in 2005.
Ian Campbell celebrates Brechin’s Second Division title win in 2005.

He was also in charge of the side when they secured the Second Division title in 2005.

Ian told Courier Sport that he can’t wait to return to the ground for a chance to catch up with old friends.

But, first and foremost, the opportunity is a good one to get some minutes into his Arbroath players after a few weeks off.

“We love the club to bits; we’re looking forward to it,” Ian said.

“We’ve got great friends there. It’s a club that is close to our hearts.

“More importantly it’s our first game back and we’re in the midst of our pre-season programme.”

A couple Arbroath players absent

Arbroath fans can expect to see almost all of the available players get some game time, including a couple of players looking to earn a deal with the club.

However, there will still be a couple absent for the 2pm kick off on Saturday.

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna is expected to miss the Brechin clash.
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna is expected to miss the Brechin clash.

“We will maybe be putting two teams out,” he said. “There will be a lot of players getting a game and we’ll have a couple of trialists.

“We’ve got one or two players missing. Michael McKenna and Tam O’Brien are missing, they aren’t back from holidays.

“We’ll still have a very good team and a great pool of players and everyone available will get to play on Saturday.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Campbell to face Craig Levein in half-time shoot-out showdown at Brechin v Arbroath

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]