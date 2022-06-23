Campbell twins relishing Brechin City return as Ian outlines what Arbroath fans can expect to see at Glebe Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath management duo of Dick and Ian Campbell are relishing the opportunity of a return to Brechin City this weekend.

The pair spent more than 20 years combined with the Glebe Park side throughout their playing and management careers.

Dick played nearly 160 games for the side between 1977 and 1983, then later spent five years as manager before joining Partick Thistle.

His brother, ‘Pink’, featured nearly 300 times over a seven-year spell and remains the club’s record scorer with 131 goals.

He was also in charge of the side when they secured the Second Division title in 2005.

Ian told Courier Sport that he can’t wait to return to the ground for a chance to catch up with old friends.

But, first and foremost, the opportunity is a good one to get some minutes into his Arbroath players after a few weeks off.

“We love the club to bits; we’re looking forward to it,” Ian said.

“We’ve got great friends there. It’s a club that is close to our hearts.

“More importantly it’s our first game back and we’re in the midst of our pre-season programme.”

A couple Arbroath players absent

Arbroath fans can expect to see almost all of the available players get some game time, including a couple of players looking to earn a deal with the club.

However, there will still be a couple absent for the 2pm kick off on Saturday.

“We will maybe be putting two teams out,” he said. “There will be a lot of players getting a game and we’ll have a couple of trialists.

“We’ve got one or two players missing. Michael McKenna and Tam O’Brien are missing, they aren’t back from holidays.

“We’ll still have a very good team and a great pool of players and everyone available will get to play on Saturday.”