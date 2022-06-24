Craig Levein reveals decades-long connection with Dick Campbell as Brechin and Arbroath go head-to-head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Levein reveals decades-long connection with Dick Campbell as Brechin and Arbroath go head-to-head

By Scott Lorimer
June 24 2022, 5.00pm
Craig Levein has revealed the first time he met Dick Campbell
Craig Levein has revealed the first time he met Dick Campbell

Craig Levein has revealed the first time he met good friend Dick Campbell as he prepared to welcome the Arbroath boss to Glebe Park this weekend.

Brechin City will hosts the Lichties in the 2pm kick off for the first preseason friendly of the summer.

The pair will host a special prematch hospitality function in the town before playing out a unique penalty shoot-out at half time.

Both also featured together in a hilarious episode of the BBC podcast Sacked in the Morning last year.

First encounter with Campbell

Levein said their relationship goes back decades to when he was just a youngster with Cowdenbeath in the early 1980s.

“Arbroath had an absolutely fantastic season last season and I’m sure Dick will look upon that as one to improve on,” Levein told Courier Sport.

“I get on really well with Dick, he’s a good friend of mine and it will be good to see him.”

“Believe it or not, Dick coached at Cowdenbeath for a few weeks back in the early 80s, that would have been my first experience of him.

A young Craig Levein pictured in 1983 for Cowdenbeath.
A young Craig Levein pictured in 1983 for Cowdenbeath.

“That’s how long I’ve known him but our paths have crossed various times.

“I did one of my coaching licences down at Largs and he was my tutor at the time.”

What Brechin fans can expect

Meanwhile, Levein says Saturday’s clash will be a good opportunity for fans to see their new-look Brechin side in action for the first time.

The club have made five new additions to the squad as they look to win the Highland League title at the second time of asking.

Craig Levein is good friends with Dick and Ian Campbell
Craig Levein is good friends with Dick and Ian Campbell

One signing who definitely won’t make it is Nathan Cooney. The former Dundee United kid will sit the game out as he recovers from injury.

“We’ve got a couple of boys on holiday and we have Nathan Cooney coming back from a broken bone in his foot, Levein said.

“If there are any others who have any niggles or problems, I don’t think we will be risking them for Saturday.

“The first game is always like a step into the unknown, so we will see what happens.”

Fans are reminded that the games kicks off at 2pm and cash only cash turnstiles are in operation.

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Campbell to face Craig Levein in half-time shoot-out showdown at Brechin v Arbroath

