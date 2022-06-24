Craig Levein reveals decades-long connection with Dick Campbell as Brechin and Arbroath go head-to-head

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Levein has revealed the first time he met good friend Dick Campbell as he prepared to welcome the Arbroath boss to Glebe Park this weekend.

Brechin City will hosts the Lichties in the 2pm kick off for the first preseason friendly of the summer.

The pair will host a special prematch hospitality function in the town before playing out a unique penalty shoot-out at half time.

Both also featured together in a hilarious episode of the BBC podcast Sacked in the Morning last year.

You asked and we delivered… For our last episode of #SackedintheMorning…for the moment 👀 we've got the legendary @ArbroathFC gaffer Dick Campbell back for 40 minutes of his wildest stories. 🤣 You're not going to believe some of these. 😅 🌟 https://t.co/CX4QepoR07 pic.twitter.com/dGuUqqaYkN — BBC Radio Scotland (@BBCRadioScot) December 29, 2021

First encounter with Campbell

Levein said their relationship goes back decades to when he was just a youngster with Cowdenbeath in the early 1980s.

“Arbroath had an absolutely fantastic season last season and I’m sure Dick will look upon that as one to improve on,” Levein told Courier Sport.

“I get on really well with Dick, he’s a good friend of mine and it will be good to see him.”

“Believe it or not, Dick coached at Cowdenbeath for a few weeks back in the early 80s, that would have been my first experience of him.

“That’s how long I’ve known him but our paths have crossed various times.

“I did one of my coaching licences down at Largs and he was my tutor at the time.”

What Brechin fans can expect

Meanwhile, Levein says Saturday’s clash will be a good opportunity for fans to see their new-look Brechin side in action for the first time.

The club have made five new additions to the squad as they look to win the Highland League title at the second time of asking.

One signing who definitely won’t make it is Nathan Cooney. The former Dundee United kid will sit the game out as he recovers from injury.

“We’ve got a couple of boys on holiday and we have Nathan Cooney coming back from a broken bone in his foot, Levein said.

“If there are any others who have any niggles or problems, I don’t think we will be risking them for Saturday.

“The first game is always like a step into the unknown, so we will see what happens.”

Fans are reminded that the games kicks off at 2pm and cash only cash turnstiles are in operation.