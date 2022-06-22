BREAKING: Dunfermline appoint St Johnstone cup-winning captain and ex-Dundee No2 as assistant boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have appointed Dave Mackay as James McPake’s assistant manager.

The 41-year-old was most recently assistant manager at Dens Park, where the pair worked together.

Mackay had spells as a player with Dundee, Oxford United, Livingston and St Johnstone, where he lifted the Scottish Cup as captain.

In a statement, the club said: “Dunfermline Athletic Football Club are delighted to welcome Dave Mackay to East End Park as James McPake names his assistant.

“Dave, most recently assistant manager at Dundee, played in excess of 500 senior games at clubs including Dundee, Oxford, Livingston and St Johnstone, where he lifted the Scottish Cup as captain.

“Coaching and management roles followed at St Johnstone, Stirling Albion and latterly Dundee, working alongside James McPake as assistant manager during their successful spell leading to promotion to the Premier League.”

Since taking up the manager’s job at Dunfermline, McPake has already added new recruits in the form of defender Kyle Benedictus and midfielder Chris Hamilton.