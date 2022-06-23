New Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on Pars potential and throwing boss James McPake ‘a wee curveball’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

New Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on Pars potential and throwing boss James McPake ‘a wee curveball’

By Craig Cairns
June 23 2022, 10.27pm
Dave Mackay joins Dunfermline after leaving Dundee
Dave Mackay joins Dunfermline after leaving Dundee

New Dunfermline Athletic assistant Dave Mackay has revealed he has not joined James McPake’s backroom team to be a yes man.

The St Johnstone cup-winning captain believes it will be healthy to disagree with his new boss and won’t be afraid to challenge him – even if he is playing devil’s advocate.

The pair have joined up at East End Park after working together at Dundee and share many similar beliefs in how to approach the game.

“Ultimately he’s the manager, he makes the makes decisions,” said Mackay. “But I’ve got to challenge and make him think about things.

“Whether I even think I agree with it or not, sometimes you just do it to throw a wee curveball in there, just to get him thinking.

James McPake (left) has appointed Dave Mackay as his assistant manager

“But I do think we work well together.

“He knows that I’ll challenge him, I’ll speak my mind – just because we have that type of relationship.

“We have a lot of the same beliefs and thoughts about how we want to play.

“I’m excited to hook up with him again and hopefully we can be as successful as we were, especially at the first couple of seasons at Dundee.”

During that time at Dens Park there was a focus on developing young players and there are plans to follow a similar path with Dunfermline.

James McPake and Dave Mackay worked together at Dens Park

They also experienced some lows and Mackay knows it can be difficult to lift a side low on morale.

“Once you get into a slump like that it’s difficult to get out it,” said Mackay.

“This is a fresh start for all the players – a new manager coming in, everyone starts with a clean slate and a chance to impress.

“It’s a funny game football. Once you get a bit of momentum, things just seem to go your way.

“You get a couple of breaks and you go on these runs. We need to try and get that, we need to get some positivity back about the place.”

Representing Dunfermline

The 41-year-old, who also spent almost two years as manager of Stirling Albion, added:  “It’s a good club, but we can’t say we don’t deserve to be in League One.

“Results last season prove they weren’t good enough. I think it is a club that can progress, there’s no doubt about that.

“It can play at a higher level, but you never win games off history or the amount of fans you get into a stadium.

“We have to make sure that what we put on the pitch is a representation of Dunfermline – a team that’s young, hungry, has energy – and try to win games again.”

‘That’s hot’ – Dunfermline Athletic fans react to launch of new home kit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]