Dave Mackay reveals why he left Dundee for Dunfermline despite offer to stay at Dens Park

By Craig Cairns
June 24 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 24 2022, 7.47am
James McPake and Dave Mackay during their time together at Dundee
Dave Mackay has lifted the lid on why he moved on from his role at Dens Park to reunite with Dunfermline manager James McPake.

The now-former Dundee assistant revealed that his old club were keen on retaining his services.

But after deliberating on his future, and a chat with Dundee boss Gary Bowyer, Mackay decided that it was in everyone’s interest that he make a fresh start.

“I’d spoken to the new manager there when I was on holiday, when he got appointed,” he said.

“I had a couple of good chats with him. The plan was for me to stay but I just had a think about it for a few days.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer

“He seemed like a real top guy, to be honest. He was great with me.

“I had a bit of time to think while I was away and I just felt it’s probably the right thing for everyone, for them included.”

A ‘fresh start for everyone’

At Dens, Mackay was assistant to McPake and was part of the coaching staff when Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk took over.

The 41-year-old former defender said he enjoyed his spells under both.

“I’m sure I would have loved working with Gary as well,” he said.

“But I just felt it was right for myself to move on, with Gary bringing in his own assistant.

“I think it will benefit them as well. I think a fresh start for everyone’s probably in everyone’s best interest.”

Mackay spent time as a player with St Johnstone, Dundee, Oxford United and Livingston, with loan spells at Brechin City and Arbroath.

Shortly after retiring from playing he spent a brief spell coaching the
St Johnstone under-20s alongside Alec Clelland.

Now he is relishing the opportunity to get going alongside McPake once again.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay

“I’m good mates with James,” said Mackay. “I congratulated him when he got the job.”

“At that stage there was never a discussion about myself coming in.

Dunfermline are now a League One club and I was just coming out of the Premiership.

“Be it financial, or whatever, we just didn’t think it would be something that would be a goer.

“That changed over the weekend when I decided I wanted to move on from Dundee.

“So it was just about tying up stuff at that end.

“James became aware of that and hadn’t filled the assistant vacancy here so it works well.

“It’s good to be back working together.”

