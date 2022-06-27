Arbroath dealt blow as Aberdeen perform U-turn calling OFF Hancock loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath dealt blow as Aberdeen perform U-turn calling OFF Hancock loan move

By Scott Lorimer
June 27 2022, 2.51pm Updated: June 27 2022, 3.02pm
Mason Hancock will now stay with Aberdeen
Arbroath have been dealt a transfer blow with Aberdeen pulling the rug on their loan agreement for Mason Hancock.

The 19-year-old defender was set to join the Lichties on a season-long stint with the Championship side.

Both clubs were set to announce the move on Monday morning before The Dandies performed a U-turn.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell even stated the move was a ‘done deal’ after Saturday’s friendly win over Brechin and looked forward to welcoming the Englishman to the side.

Injury to Aberdeen teammate

However, an injury to fellow Dons defender Jack MacKenzie meant the Premiership side were unwilling to let the youngster go elsewhere.

MacKenzie went off with a knock after half an hour of his side’s friendly with Buckie Thistle at the weekend.

Hancock played the second half of the game as Aberdeen ran out 2-1 winners.

Rather than visiting the Angus coast, the defender has now jetted off to Costa Blanca with the Dons squad for a pre-season training camp.

Hancock would have been Campbell’s fourth signing of the summer after Cammy Gill, Keaghan Jacobs and Kieran Shanks.

The Lichties boss will have to go back to the drawing board as he aims to bulk up his squad ahead of the Championship season.

He hopes to bring in another three players before the campaign begins on July 30 away to Ayr United.

Dick Campbell gives initial assessment of Arbroath trialists Dembele and Eze

