Arbroath dealt blow as Aberdeen perform U-turn calling OFF Hancock loan move

Arbroath have been dealt a transfer blow with Aberdeen pulling the rug on their loan agreement for Mason Hancock.

The 19-year-old defender was set to join the Lichties on a season-long stint with the Championship side.

Both clubs were set to announce the move on Monday morning before The Dandies performed a U-turn.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell even stated the move was a ‘done deal’ after Saturday’s friendly win over Brechin and looked forward to welcoming the Englishman to the side.

Injury to Aberdeen teammate

However, an injury to fellow Dons defender Jack MacKenzie meant the Premiership side were unwilling to let the youngster go elsewhere.

MacKenzie went off with a knock after half an hour of his side’s friendly with Buckie Thistle at the weekend.

Hancock played the second half of the game as Aberdeen ran out 2-1 winners.

Rather than visiting the Angus coast, the defender has now jetted off to Costa Blanca with the Dons squad for a pre-season training camp.

Hancock would have been Campbell’s fourth signing of the summer after Cammy Gill, Keaghan Jacobs and Kieran Shanks.

The Lichties boss will have to go back to the drawing board as he aims to bulk up his squad ahead of the Championship season.

He hopes to bring in another three players before the campaign begins on July 30 away to Ayr United.