Gary Irvine delivers transfer update as Forfar set to field ‘some unknown faces’ against Dunfermline

By Scott Lorimer
June 27 2022, 5.00pm
Forfar Athletic player/manager Gary Irvine.
Forfar Athletic player/manager Gary Irvine.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine expects to add to his squad over the coming week, with potential new recruits taking to the field on Tuesday.

The Loons boss will welcome former Dundee teammate James McPake and his Dunfermline team to Station Park for the 7.30pm kick off.

The friendly will be the League Two side’s first of preseason giving the players a tough work out as they continue to prepare for their title push.

Transfers update

Irvine says the clash will be a chance for supporters to see some familiar faces as well as a few trialists.

“The players have just been in for the week so it’s just about getting match fitness,” he told Courier Sport.

“For the fans, it’s a chance to see a few new faces and maybe some unknown faces with some trialists.”

Forfar boss Gary Irvine
Forfar boss Gary Irvine

Irvine has reassured fans he is working to bring players into the club but has been delayed by the nature of the part-time game.

He is hopeful new additions will be announced shortly.

“Most players will have a few clubs in their ears so they might take a bit longer to weigh things up,” he explained.

“There is the difficulty with part-time teams as players need to weigh up their jobs outside of football as well.

“That’s why it sometimes takes a bit longer for decisions to be made.

“In terms of the next week or so there will be a couple of new faces added to the group.”

A few absentees

Looking ahead to the Dunfermline game, Forfar are set to be without a few players due to early injuries.

One of those who looks likely to miss out is new boy Nathan Flanagan.

Admission prices for the game have been set at £10 for adults, £5 fo over 65s and under-17s are £3.

Forfar season ticket holders are granted free entry.

The club’s 1984 Lounge is also open to both home and away fans from 6.15pm until the 7.30pm kick off.

