Cross-border clubs make return to SPFL Trust Trophy with Courier columnist picked to do first-round draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Cross-border clubs make return to SPFL Trust Trophy with Courier columnist picked to do first-round draw

By Craig Cairns
June 29 2022, 5.01pm Updated: June 29 2022, 5.53pm
The SPFL Trust Trophy.
The SPFL Trust Trophy.

The SPFL is reintroducing the cross-border element to this year’s Trust Trophy, with two sides from Wales and two from Northern Ireland joining the competition.

The New Saints and Caernarfon Town of the JD Cymru Premier will join Linfield and Cliftonville from the Danske Bank Premiership in the 2022/23 version of the tournament.

They will be added to the sides from the Scottish Championship, League 1 and League 2, as well as four Lowland League outfits, four Highland League sides and 11 Premiership B teams.

The draw for the first and second rounds of this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy will take place at 1pm on Monday, July 4 at Airdrieonians’ Excelsior Stadium.

The draw will be made by presenter and writer – including as a columnist for The Courier – Ally Heather.

Cross-border clubs first joined in 2016/17 but their involvement was paused after 2019/20 because of the pandemic.

Connah’s Quay Nomads are the cross-border side to go deepest into the competition so far, reaching the final in 2019 where they were defeated 3-1 by Ross County.

There will be a reimbursement payment of £6,500 per match, for any club travelling between nations.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The involvement of cross-border teams helped reinvigorate the tournament when they were first introduced, and we believe the SPFL Trust Trophy will benefit from their return.

“This tournament has been a real success story over the years, and we look forward to the action kicking off again in August.”

The first round will be played in the midweek of August 9/10.

It will involve 11 cinch Premiership B teams, Highland and Lowland League sides – which will include Brechin City – and the bottom three clubs from last season’s cinch League 2.

The remaining seven cinch League 2 clubs from last season’s standings – which will include Forfar and Kelty Hearts – join in round two in the midweek of August 23/24.

The bottom two League 1 clubs from last season will also join at this stage.

The 10 winners of that round’s matches are joined by the other eight cinch League 1 clubs – which includes Montrose – in round three.

They will be joined at this stage by the 10 cinch Championship clubs – including holders Raith Rovers, Arbroath and Dunfermline, due to it being based on last season’s standings.

Party time: Rovers celebrate lifting the SPFL Trust Trophy.

This 10 does not include champions Kilmarnock but does include Dundee after they were relegated from the Premiership.

This is also when the four cross-border clubs will enter, with ties to be played on the weekend of September 24/25.

Round four will take place on the weekend of December 10/11, followed by the quarter-finals on the weekend of January 7/8.

The semi-finals will be held on February 4/5 or February 7/8, with the final taking place on a provisional date of March 25/26.

SPFL Trust chief executive Nicky Reid said: “Alongside the matches taking place right up to the final, we hope this magnificent cross-border competition can continue to shine a light on the work being done by football clubs across the UK to serve their communities.”

Terry Masson sets sights on Montrose appearance record and reveals how ex-Dundee heroes paved way for Links Park move

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]