Sport Football

Montrose No2 desperate for ‘bragging rights’ over Arbroath and dad Dick Campbell

By Scott Lorimer
June 30 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose No.2 Ross Campbell is desperate to 'get one over' on his dad Dick Campbell this weekend.
Montrose assistant manager Ross Campbell admits there are ‘bragging rights’ at stake when his side host arch rivals Arbroath on Saturday.

The Gable Endies welcome the Lichties to Links Park for Terry Masson’s testimonial game.

While Campbell knows the fixture will be played in good spirits, and in honour of the Mo midfielder, he has his own reasons for wanting the win.

Dick's other son Iain is a first team coach at Montrose coach
That’s because he, and his brother, and first team coach, Iain, are desperate to get one over on their dad, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

After last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brechin, the Lichties boss said: “It’s important to beat your local rivals.

“We’ve got another one next Saturday. I’ve also got to beat my two sons.

“I can’t let them beat me.”

‘Proud of dad, I’d love to beat him’

That sentiment is echoed by the Montrose No2.

However, you have to go back to March 2017 when they last beat their rivals.

The Gable Endies came out 1-0 winners thanks to a late Gary Fraser strike in League Two.

That is also the only time Ross has beaten his dad as Arbroath manager.

“There are bragging rights at stake,” Ross joked.

“I’m so proud of my dad. Arbroath have done a great job

“They’re our fierce rivals but they have been brilliant to deal with for setting up Terry’s game.

“In fairness, since our last win over them they have been pretty good.

“We’ve always been trying to hang on to their coattails but they have been outstanding.

“It would be great to get one over on them.”

No-nonsense Masson

Meanwhile, Campbell has praised teammate Masson for his dedication to Montrose over his twelve years.

The no-nonsense midfielder will feature in his testimonial game at the weekend after a two-year delay due to Covid.

Ross Campbell celebrates a goal with Terry Masson in 2019.
Campbell joked that Masson may not be popular amongst opposition players but is certainly a favourite at Links Park – and he isn’t shy on making his voice heard.

“Terry is not well-liked from an opposition basis but he’s loved by everyone at Montrose,” he said.

“That’s one of the best compliments. He’s so tough as an opponent. He puts everything in to a game.

“He can also be a tough person to deal with.

“Terry Mason could get dropped for one game all season but he’d still chap your door and tell you why he’s not happy.”

