Joe Cardle on playing through Kelty Hearts’ title run-in with injury as he reveals timeline of return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Joe Cardle on playing through Kelty Hearts’ title run-in with injury as he reveals timeline of return

By Craig Cairns
July 2 2022, 11.05am Updated: July 2 2022, 11.08am
Kelty Hearts' Joe Cardle is nearing his return.
Kelty Hearts' Joe Cardle is nearing his return.

On their way to securing an emphatic League Two title last season Kelty Hearts star Joe Cardle revealed that at 35 years old he is still learning.

The winger adapted his game under Kevin Thomson last season, playing a bit narrower than he had in the past.

He excelled, scoring 16 times across all competitions, creating another 11 and scooping the League 2 player of the year award at the end of it all.

After scoring four goals in back-to-back games versus Stirling and FC Edinburgh he went on to score just twice for the remainder of the season.

Cardle, who prides himself on staying in shape, told Courier Sport that he was nursing an injury over that latter period.

It makes you wonder what he could have achieved if he hadn’t been “struggling” between training and matches in the back half of last season.

‘I was just getting through games and training’

“I’ve been playing with it for the last six months,” said Cardle.

“I was just getting through training and getting through games and struggling
in-between times.”

“It got to a point in the summer when I took two to three weeks’ rest and did nothing. Which I don’t normally do.

“Then I started running when I was back in Portugal and felt it straight away.

“So I knew there was a problem. I managed to get looked at by a specialist and have a scan.

“We realised there was really bad inflammation on the bone on my hip and on my groin – I had a tear on my groin as well.”

A steroid cortisone injection followed, administered a week ago past Friday, with a seven-to-ten-day recovery period.

‘Feeling amazing’

The treatment seems to have done the trick and Cardle is desperate to return.

He hopes to do some training before today’s friendly against one of his former sides.

He will play no part in the match versus Raith Rovers but is hoping his return isn’t too far behind it: “I’m feeling amazing, I’m feeling great after the injection.

“It’s worked well. I’m hoping to be in training this week with the boys and I’m going to be available for selection next weekend for the start of the season.”

Cardle, who runs his own football academy and is involved in philanthropy away from the club, held discussions about potentially taking on coaching duties for the coming season.

It was decided it would be best for him to focus solely on playing for new boss John Potter, who he played alongside and worked under at Dunfermline.

The friendly versus Raith Rovers – where Cardle picked up the Ramsden’s Cup after a victory over Rangers – kicks off at 3pm.

“I’m gutted I’m missing it,” added Cardle. “But I want to 100% going into the league season and the [Premier Sports Cup] games.

“I’m just delighted that I’m able to put a pair of boots and hopefully do a wee hour’s session to get myself started for the week ahead.”

Jamie Barjonas on why he decided to sign on at Kelty Hearts for another season

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]