John Potter says he’s ‘maybe being picky’ as he bids to add quality to Kelty Hearts squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Potter said Kelty Hearts were “close to one or two” new recruits over the last week as he continues his search ahead of the new season.

The manager revealed that perhaps he is “being picky” when it comes to bringing in fresh faces.

He wants them to match the quality he already has, rather than filling out the squad for the sake of it.

Potter was speaking after his side came back from 1-0 down at half-time to earn a draw versus Championship outfit Raith Rovers.

Jamie Gullan opened the scoring for the away side before Alfredo Agyeman levelled.

There were fitness concerns over Nathan Austin and Tam O’Ware, who were both substituted after receiving treatment.

Potter said that both were withdrawn as a precautionary measure, given that his squad is so threadbare.

Kelty boss keen to add quality

Potter doesn’t want to bring in players for the sake of it, they have to be up to the standard already set in the dressing room.

“We were close to a few things last week but it didn’t happen for whatever reason,” said the Kelty manager.

“I’m maybe being picky, but I’ve got to try and sign players that I think are as good as what we’ve got in there.

“There’s no point in signing players just to be squad-fillers, I’ve got young boys that can do that.

“We need to sign guys that can make an impact, and it’s difficult because we’ve got a good squad.

“We need one or two more short-term, Hopefully we can do something this week.”

Much better second half

Former Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin was added earlier in the week and

19-year-old Brodie Strang is the only other summer recruit so far.

Martin, as he has become accustomed to, switched positions after Austin was taken off – moving from left-back to right-back.

The introduction of Reis Peggie on the left appeared to give the side a bit more balance and was followed by an improved second-half display.

“I was disappointed with the first half,” continued Potter, “it’s not how we want to play.

“We made it easy for Raith, even though Raith Rovers are good.

“We were passive and we let them pass the ball forward – we were too safe.

“The second half we were much better, especially the first 30-35 minutes of it.

“We could be better with a lot of things, but we were much more like the team we want to be.

“We scored a good goal, had a goal chopped off for offside – so most of the second half it was much better.”

Kelty start their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a home tie versus Inverness in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, kick-off is at 3pm.

They then take on Albion Rovers at New Central Park before trips to Cove Rangers and Livingston.