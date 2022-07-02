John Potter says he’s ‘maybe being picky’ as he bids to add quality to Kelty Hearts squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

John Potter says he’s ‘maybe being picky’ as he bids to add quality to Kelty Hearts squad

By Craig Cairns
July 2 2022, 8.51pm
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter

John Potter said Kelty Hearts were “close to one or two” new recruits over the last week as he continues his search ahead of the new season.

The manager revealed that perhaps he is “being picky” when it comes to bringing in fresh faces.

He wants them to match the quality he already has, rather than filling out the squad for the sake of it.

Potter was speaking after his side came back from 1-0 down at half-time to earn a draw versus Championship outfit Raith Rovers.

Jamie Gullan opened the scoring for the away side before Alfredo Agyeman levelled.

There were fitness concerns over Nathan Austin and Tam O’Ware, who were both substituted after receiving treatment.

Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin.

Potter said that both were withdrawn as a precautionary measure, given that his squad is so threadbare.

Kelty boss keen to add quality

Potter doesn’t want to bring in players for the sake of it, they have to be up to the standard already set in the dressing room.

“We were close to a few things last week but it didn’t happen for whatever reason,” said the Kelty manager.

“I’m maybe being picky, but I’ve got to try and sign players that I think are as good as what we’ve got in there.

“There’s no point in signing players just to be squad-fillers, I’ve got young boys that can do that.

Kelty and Raith faced off in a preseason friendly.

“We need to sign guys that can make an impact, and it’s difficult because we’ve got a good squad.

“We need one or two more short-term, Hopefully we can do something this week.”

Much better second half

Former Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin was added earlier in the week and
19-year-old Brodie Strang is the only other summer recruit so far.

Martin, as he has become accustomed to, switched positions after Austin was taken off – moving from left-back to right-back.

The introduction of Reis Peggie on the left appeared to give the side a bit more balance and was followed by an improved second-half display.

“I was disappointed with the first half,” continued Potter, “it’s not how we want to play.

“We made it easy for Raith, even though Raith Rovers are good.

“We were passive and we let them pass the ball forward – we were too safe.

“The second half we were much better, especially the first 30-35 minutes of it.

“We could be better with a lot of things, but we were much more like the team we want to be.

“We scored a good goal, had a goal chopped off for offside – so most of the second half it was much better.”

Kelty start their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a home tie versus Inverness in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, kick-off is at 3pm.

They then take on Albion Rovers at New Central Park before trips to Cove Rangers and Livingston.

Joe Cardle on playing through Kelty Hearts’ title run-in with injury as he reveals timeline of return

