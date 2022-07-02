Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray pleased with performance at Kelty Hearts as he gives update on Jamie MacDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray pleased with performance at Kelty Hearts as he gives update on Jamie MacDonald

By Craig Cairns
July 2 2022, 7.09pm Updated: July 2 2022, 8.17pm
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.

Ian Murray said he was much happier with his side’s efforts after Raith Rovers played out a 1-1 draw with Kelty Hearts.

Results are not to be taken too seriously at this stage but in terms of performance it was much improved on Wednesday night’s 2-1 home defeat to Queen of the South.

Jamie Gullan opened the scoring, his third goal of preseason so far – after he scored twice versus Dunbar United – before Alfredo Agyeman equalised in the second half.

It was a much-changed side, and makeshift in places, with Scott Brown lining up at centre-half alongside captain for the day Liam Dick.

“The defence were great,” said Murray. “They had a lot of the ball today and they moved it really well.

From left: Assistant Scott Agnew, manager Ian Murray and midfielder Scott Brown

“I don’t think we gave away too many chances, I think they had one shot on target.

“It was a good finish from the boy. But if we’re looking at the bits we can get better at, we can’t let player come inside the box and get shots off. So we’ll need to work on that.

“But overall, compared to Wednesday night I felt it was a far better performance from us, in lots of ways.”

‘We’d like to create more chances’

Raith dominated the opening period before Kelty emerged the better team in the second half.

Despite this, the best chance of it fell to the away side when Ross Millen met a cross from the left but fired over the bar.

“We’d like to create more at the other end,” said Murray.

“We had a couple of good chances, [trialist] Kareem [Isiaka] had one first half and Ross Millen had one second half.

“The positive side of that is it is out right-back getting in the box at the back post.

“Overall I’m much happier today than I was on Wednesday.”

MacDonald taken off with tight calf

Raith take on Alloa on Saturday in their final preseason friendly before the competitive action begins against Peterhead the following Wednesday.

All but one player came through this most recent outing unscathed, with goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald replaced in the second half.

Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald was substituted.

The manager insists it isn’t anything to worry about, however: “It was purely precautionary. Hopefully he’ll be fine.

“At this stage there is no risk-taking. That was the only one, everyone else seems fine.

“Maybe tomorrow there’ll be a few bumps and bruises, but overall we’re happy with the injury situation.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

