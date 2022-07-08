Aberdeen defeat gave Brechin players a ‘taste’ of top-flight football as Kirk eyes SPFL return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen defeat gave Brechin players a ‘taste’ of top-flight football as Kirk eyes SPFL return

By Scott Lorimer
July 8 2022, 11.00am
Brechin suffered a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen in preseason.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk says his side’s friendly defeat to Aberdeen gave his young players a flavour of what they can expect if they have aspirations of top-flight football.

The Angus side were on the end of a 7-1 defeat when they welcomed the Dons to Glebe Park on Wednesday night.

New boy Grady McGrath bagged the goal for City, his third of preseason.

Brechin have brought in a number of young players from the local area looking to kick start their careers in the Highland League while aiming to return the club to the SPFL.

Kirk believes the game was a valuable lesson for his players but fans shouldn’t be concerned by the scoreline.

‘Lots of positives’ from Aberdeen game

“There were a lot of positives to take from the Aberdeen game,” he told the Press & Journal.

“We can forget about the result in a way, because we are not competing with Aberdeen in no way, shape or form.

“It was a different type of workout for us.

Grady McGrath bagged a consolation for Brechin against Aberdeen.
“I said to the players after the game that they will be physically and mentally tired as their levels constantly needed to be high against top players.

“We are not going to face a team like that in our division.

“It’s easy to feel down when you concede a number of goals, but that is not what we are going to face this season.

“It was important for me to see that the team kept trying to go on and do things right.

“It was good to face Aberdeen, especially for the younger players in our team.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk
“If they have any aspirations about moving up levels and trying to better their careers, it gives them a wee taste of what the top level in Scotland is all about.

“We did try to play football and got through a couple of times, so I was pleased with those elements.

“I can’t fault any of my players for the work-rate and effort they gave me.”

Brechin’s preseason continues this weekend when they face junior side Brechin Victoria at Glebe Park, with a 1.30pm kick off.

