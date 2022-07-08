Former club chief sheds light on Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu, insisting Links Park screamer was no fluke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former club chief sheds light on Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu, insisting Links Park screamer was no fluke

By Scott Lorimer
July 8 2022, 12.44pm Updated: July 8 2022, 12.51pm
Daniel Fosu in action for Thatcham Town.
Daniel Fosu in action for Thatcham Town.

Arbroath have a star in the making in new boy Daniel Fosu, according to a club chief at former side Thatcham Town.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a short-term deal with the Lichties after impressing on trial.

Fosu caught the eye of many fans after netting a stunning volley against Montrose in the dying moments of Terry Masson’s testimonial last weekend.

The strike wasn’t a one-off according to Thatcham assistant director Paul Ayres, who is tipping his former star to be a hit at Gayfield.

Fosu not just a goal machine

“He scored a couple of times like that from distance,” he told Courier Sport. “I remember him often having a go at it.

“It doesn’t surprise me Dan scored a goal like that. If he’s got an opportunity from that range he would bet on himself to score.”

Fosu was the top scorer for the Isthmian League side last season with 12 goals in 33 games.

However, Ayres says there is more to the playmaker’s game than just goals as he likes to take the ball up the park.

“For us, he brought a lot more to the team than his goals,” he explained.

“He is quite a powerful player with his runs forward.

“We didn’t have the best of seasons, finishing mid-table. If I had to go back and look at the goals that weren’t scored by Dan I would probably say he played a part in most of them.

Fosu is being tipped for success at Arbroath.
Fosu is being tipped for success at Arbroath.

“He is a forward running-attacking player, often looking to get people involved.

“Within a team environment he can be a leader in the dressing room, he was for us. He can be quite vocal.”

Fosu may not be a familiar name to Scottish football fans, after spending most of his early career in the lower leagues of English football since coming through the Reading academy.

Ayres believes Fosu is capable of making the step up from the seventh-tier in England to the Scottish Championship.

“I don’t think he will look out of place,” Ayres said.

“On the opposite, he looked out of place at Thatcham. You could clearly see Daniel was the star within the team.

“We as a club are really looking forward to seeing him progress.”

