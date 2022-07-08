Former club chief sheds light on Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu, insisting Links Park screamer was no fluke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have a star in the making in new boy Daniel Fosu, according to a club chief at former side Thatcham Town.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a short-term deal with the Lichties after impressing on trial.

Fosu caught the eye of many fans after netting a stunning volley against Montrose in the dying moments of Terry Masson’s testimonial last weekend.

The strike wasn’t a one-off according to Thatcham assistant director Paul Ayres, who is tipping his former star to be a hit at Gayfield.

Fosu not just a goal machine

“He scored a couple of times like that from distance,” he told Courier Sport. “I remember him often having a go at it.

“It doesn’t surprise me Dan scored a goal like that. If he’s got an opportunity from that range he would bet on himself to score.”

Fosu was the top scorer for the Isthmian League side last season with 12 goals in 33 games.

However, Ayres says there is more to the playmaker’s game than just goals as he likes to take the ball up the park.

“For us, he brought a lot more to the team than his goals,” he explained.

“He is quite a powerful player with his runs forward.

“We didn’t have the best of seasons, finishing mid-table. If I had to go back and look at the goals that weren’t scored by Dan I would probably say he played a part in most of them.

“He is a forward running-attacking player, often looking to get people involved.

“Within a team environment he can be a leader in the dressing room, he was for us. He can be quite vocal.”

Fosu may not be a familiar name to Scottish football fans, after spending most of his early career in the lower leagues of English football since coming through the Reading academy.

Ayres believes Fosu is capable of making the step up from the seventh-tier in England to the Scottish Championship.

“I don’t think he will look out of place,” Ayres said.

“On the opposite, he looked out of place at Thatcham. You could clearly see Daniel was the star within the team.

“We as a club are really looking forward to seeing him progress.”